Heliot Ramos Reacts To New York Yankees Trade After 5 Years With Giants

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news that the New York Yankees are trading for Heliot Ramos (via the San Francisco Giants).

Ramos had spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

He is currently batting .264 with 76 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 74 games.

Passan wrote: “The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. Yankees have been seeking right-handed bats, and if the deal clears medicals, Ramos will provide it. @Ken_Rosenthal first linked Ramos to New York.”

UPDATE: The trade is official.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Ramos Reacts To Trade

Following the trade, Ramos shared his reaction.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Heliot Ramos said he’s proud of his years in SF, there were ups and downs but he became an All-Star. During a brief interview here in Arlington, he mentioned several times that he can’t wait to be teammates with Aaron Judge. He’s also excited to hit in that ballpark (a great fit)”

Looking At Ramos

Ramos (who is 26) has been a solid player for the Giants.

He made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game when he hit 22 home runs with 72 RBIs.

Over 386 career games, Ramos is batting .257 with 375 hits, 53 home runs, 177 RBIs, 184 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the Bronx.

They enter the three-game series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

Right now, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.