Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Receives Heavy Criticism During Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees lost the first two games of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They lost 4-1 on Saturday. New York’s lone run came in the second inning when shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit an RBI single. Cam Schlittler allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings before the Blue Jays scored three runs in the 7th and 8th innings.

The Yankees’ offense has struggled recently. They have only scored 2 combined runs in their last 3 games.

Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Faces Backlash During Blue Jays Game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone moved up outfielder Heliot Ramos to third in the lineup for Saturday’s game. Ramos hit sixth in Friday’s 4-1 loss.

The right-handed hitter went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss.

The recent trade acquisition faced backlash after he appeared to jog out a groundball hit in the sixth inning.

Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay called out Ramos’ effort to beat the groundout, “Was he running hard? Not exactly.”

Ramos struck out in the 9th inning, capping off an 0-for-4 day.

Heliot Ramos’ Struggles Since Joining the Yankees

New York acquired the former All-Star on the last day of the MLB trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees needed more power from right-handed hitters with both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

The Yankees traded away two minor league prospects. They dealt left-handed pitcher Henry LaLane (former No. 5 prospect) and infielder Kaeden Kent (former No. 13 prospect and Jeff Kent’s son) for Ramos.

But the 26-year-old has struggled since joining the Yankees. Ramos has only tallied 2 hits in 31 plate appearances with 10 strikeouts for New York. He is currently slashing .071/.212/.143 for a horrific .355 OPS through 9 games.

Ramos is under team control through the 2029 season.

Yankees Fans React To Heliot Ramos Amid Struggles

The Yankee Report: “Heliot Ramos is 2 for 31 as a Yankee and 0 for his last 23 and was just seen jogging down the line on a ground ball Not a good look at all.”

Earl Simmons: “Luis Garcia and Heliot Ramos have both been horrible so far for the Yankees, but at least we have control of them so they can take up roster spots next year as well!”

Eric Hubbs: “I don’t care what side of the box he hits from, stop giving Heliot Ramos top of the order at bats.”

Rami Lavi: “Do the Yankees just cut Heliot Ramos when Bellinger is back? He’s been so awful.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees currently hold the second-best American League record at 68-55. But they are 6.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays (74-48).

New York is 5-5 in their last 10 games, but have lost three straight after Saturday’s loss.

They hold the top wild card and are 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.