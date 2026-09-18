Did The Yankees Drop A Hint On Aaron Judge In Latest Triple-A Lineup?

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge also left the game with an injury.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote on Wednesday: “Aaron Boone said he was made aware of Aaron Judge’s lower leg issue just before he came out (Boone noticed Judge hobbling in RF in the 5th). Judge said he first felt something in the first inning today. Judge is getting treatment. TBD on testing. With an off day tomorrow, the #Yankees will see how he responds.”

Did The Yankees Drop Hint On Aaron Judge?

Also on Thursday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) are playing.

They have announced their starting lineup.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Jasson Dominguez and Max Schuemann are both listed in the SWB lineup tonight, suggesting the Yankees are at least not immediately calling up a injury replacement for Aaron Judge.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Joyce:

@davidrifkin: “Joyce on it as always”

@manicforwalls28: “Having Schumann over Waldo as an outfield choice now that he’s gone is absurd to me btw but I’m still bitter”

@RamonCr29342747: “Forget Schuemann… Dominguez is the call.”

@EdzyWedzy: “Judge is good”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season with the Yankees.

He is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.