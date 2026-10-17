New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Superstar Catcher in Blockbuster Deal

The New York Yankees should be aggressively looking to improve their roster this offseason.

While they were a good regular season team, they once again had a bad postseason. With this, New York needs to improve their roster if they hope to win their first World Series since 2009 next year.

The Yankees have some serious issues with their roster that they need to address. Among their biggest needs is an upgrade at the catcher position. This was their biggest need leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but they failed to address it.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if adding a catcher is one of the Yankees’ top goals this offseason. When looking at potential trade targets around the league, Colorado Rockies superstar catcher Hunter Goodman stands out in a big way.

Thus, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land Hunter Goodman from the Rockies in a massive move.

Yankees Get:

Hunter Goodman

Rockies Get:

Austin Wells

Carlos Lagrange

Rory Fox

Core Jackson

With this move, the Yankees would finally get a star catcher behind the plate in Goodman. The Rockies, on the other hand, would land an intriguing catcher in Wells and three very good prospects from New York.

Goodman Would Be a Game-Changing Addition for the Yankees

When looking at how good of a player Goodman is, there is no question that he would be a massive pickup for the Yankees if acquired. The four-year MLB veteran just had a monster season with the Rockies, as he posted 41 home runs and 88 RBI in 138 games. This was after he had 31 home runs, 91 RBI, and a .278 batting average in 144 games during the 2025 season with the Rockies.

With numbers like these, Goodman would give the Yankees another superstar to work with in the front half of their batting order. This would be major for a Yankees club that could use more offense. Thus, it would make all the sense in the world if New York made a major push for Goodman this offseason to upgrade their roster.

Goodman Would Be More Than a Rental for the Yankees

Another big reason why it would make sense for the Yankees to target Goodman is that he would be much more than a rental. This is because he is under team control until the end of the 2029 season. This only adds to his appeal as a potential trade target for New York.

While the Yankees would need to give up a lot to land Goodman, it is certainly worth some real consideration. The power-hitting catcher could thrive at Yankee Stadium, and it will be intriguing to see if New York targets him because of it.