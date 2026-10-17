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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Superstar Catcher in Blockbuster Deal

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees should be aggressively looking to improve their roster this offseason.

While they were a good regular season team, they once again had a bad postseason. With this, New York needs to improve their roster if they hope to win their first World Series since 2009 next year.

The Yankees have some serious issues with their roster that they need to address. Among their biggest needs is an upgrade at the catcher position. This was their biggest need leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but they failed to address it.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if adding a catcher is one of the Yankees’ top goals this offseason. When looking at potential trade targets around the league, Colorado Rockies superstar catcher Hunter Goodman stands out in a big way.

Thus, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land Hunter Goodman from the Rockies in a massive move.

Yankees Get:

  • Hunter Goodman

Rockies Get:

  • Austin Wells
  • Carlos Lagrange
  • Rory Fox
  • Core Jackson

With this move, the Yankees would finally get a star catcher behind the plate in Goodman. The Rockies, on the other hand, would land an intriguing catcher in Wells and three very good prospects from New York.

Goodman Would Be a Game-Changing Addition for the Yankees

Seattle Mariners v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 20: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field on September 20, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

When looking at how good of a player Goodman is, there is no question that he would be a massive pickup for the Yankees if acquired. The four-year MLB veteran just had a monster season with the Rockies, as he posted 41 home runs and 88 RBI in 138 games. This was after he had 31 home runs, 91 RBI, and a .278 batting average in 144 games during the 2025 season with the Rockies.

With numbers like these, Goodman would give the Yankees another superstar to work with in the front half of their batting order. This would be major for a Yankees club that could use more offense. Thus, it would make all the sense in the world if New York made a major push for Goodman this offseason to upgrade their roster.

Goodman Would Be More Than a Rental for the Yankees

Colorado Rockies v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 25: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his solo home run on the base paths against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Nationals Park on August 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Another big reason why it would make sense for the Yankees to target Goodman is that he would be much more than a rental. This is because he is under team control until the end of the 2029 season. This only adds to his appeal as a potential trade target for New York.

While the Yankees would need to give up a lot to land Goodman, it is certainly worth some real consideration. The power-hitting catcher could thrive at Yankee Stadium, and it will be intriguing to see if New York targets him because of it.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Superstar Catcher in Blockbuster Deal

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