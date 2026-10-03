Injured New York Yankees Star Making $40 Million This Year

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will open up their ALDS series in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox (in two games).

They played the series without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and is not active for AL Wild Card Series. Took live at-bats Sept. 28, then participated in on-field running Sept. 29. Could be activated if Yankees advance to AL Division Series.”

Injured Yankee Star Making $40 Million

Judge has been out since September 16.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that he will also remain out for the ALDS.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Once again, it was mostly expected that Aaron Judge would be off the ALDS roster. He hadn’t been seen running the bases or doing outfield work. He has taken live batting practice. He’s clearly working hard to return when he can, but the Yankees likely really need him as a RF.”

It’s worth noting that Judge (who is 34) is making a lot of money.

For the 2026 season, the former Fresno State star was paid $40 million.

He will be paid that same amount until the end of the 2031 season (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th year at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He finished the regular season batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.

So far, the Yankees have been able to do well without him.

That said, they will likely need him to win a World Series title.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are looking to win their first title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter.

They finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.