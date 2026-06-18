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New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player During White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

After winning each of the first two games, the Yankees are looking to go for the sweep.

New York Yankees Get Injury Update On 6-Year Player

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City.

During their series with the White Sox, the Yankees announced an update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has been out since last season.

MLB.com wrote: “Threw a side session on June 17 and is “a couple of weeks out” from facing hitters, manager Aaron Boone said.”

According to the site, he could return in August.

Looking At Schmidt

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the 30-year-old had gone 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games during the 2025 season.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports added (on June 17): “Clarke Schmidt (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen at Yankee Stadium today. Aaron Boone didn’t have a set date for when the he might face live hitters for the first time, but he said Schmidt is still “a couple weeks out.” Schmidt previously said he hoped to face live hitters by the end of the month.”

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 23, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Schmidt would be a solid addition to the Yankees if he is able to return before the end of the season.

Over 97 career games, he has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with Jose Caballero #72 in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox #72 at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Thursday as the first-place team in the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 21-12 in 33 games at home in the Bronx).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player During White Sox Series

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