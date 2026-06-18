New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player During White Sox Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Tuesday.

After winning each of the first two games, the Yankees are looking to go for the sweep.

New York Yankees Get Injury Update On 6-Year Player

During their series with the White Sox, the Yankees announced an update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has been out since last season.

MLB.com wrote: “Threw a side session on June 17 and is “a couple of weeks out” from facing hitters, manager Aaron Boone said.”

According to the site, he could return in August.

Looking At Schmidt

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the 30-year-old had gone 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games during the 2025 season.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports added (on June 17): “Clarke Schmidt (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen at Yankee Stadium today. Aaron Boone didn’t have a set date for when the he might face live hitters for the first time, but he said Schmidt is still “a couple weeks out.” Schmidt previously said he hoped to face live hitters by the end of the month.”

Schmidt would be a solid addition to the Yankees if he is able to return before the end of the season.

Over 97 career games, he has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Thursday as the first-place team in the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 21-12 in 33 games at home in the Bronx).