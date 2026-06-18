New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News During White Sox Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will be back in the Bronx for the finale of their three-game series.

The Yankees have a 2-0 lead, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News

While things are going well at the MLB level, the Yankees got hit with bad injury news in Triple-A.

Their top prospect George Lombard Jr. recently suffered an injury.

It’s now been announced that he is being added to the injured list.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “George Lombard Jr. was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A. A Yankees spokesperson said last night that Lombard sprained “a couple” of fingers on his left (glove) hand.”

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He had been batting .231 with 36 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 30 runs and eight stolen bases in 42 Triple-A games.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Update On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Gary Phillips: “Aaron Boone didn’t have anything new to add on George Lombard Jr. Just reiterated that there’s been “good initial signs on the testing.””

SWB RailRiders: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster move affecting SWB: • INF George Lombard Jr. was placed on the 7-Day Injured List”

@yankeesondeck_: “Sucks but could’ve been a lot worse. Rest up and we could still potentially see him in August or September.”

@kev26er: “Thankfull they are just sprained. Could have been much worse”

@PinstripeDerek: “Bummer”

@Pinstripepulsee: “Better than what it could’ve been”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will remain at home (after the White Sox) to host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

They are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.