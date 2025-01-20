Insider Claims $90 Million Star is ‘Prominent’ Option as Yankees’ Third Baseman

The New York Yankees could be going to an internal candidate at third base for the 2025 season.

The Yankees had Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base for their playoff run, but he’s expected to shift to second base. With that, MLB insider Jorge Castillo expects the Yankees to turn to DJ LeMahieu to start at third base.

“The Yankees quickly executed a series of moves in their pivot from Juan Soto, raising the floor on a roster that was top-heavy in 2024, but they could use either a second baseman or third baseman to complete their offseason. If the Yankees acquire a third baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr. would play second base, or third if they acquire a second baseman,” Castillo wrote in an ESPN article.

“DJ LeMahieu remains on the roster for $30 million over the next two seasons, giving the Yankees a prominent internal option for third base, but the veteran’s dreadful, injury-plagued 2024 campaign does not suggest he’s worthy of an every-day role entering his age-36 campaign. Other possibilities on the 40-man roster include Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Cabrera and Jorbit Vivas. Expect the Yankees to at least add depth at one of the two positions,” Castillo added.

The insider expects the Yankees to start LeMahieu at third base. The veteran infielder is in the fifth year of his six-year $90 million deal. But he has struggled to stay healthy.

LeMahieu hit .204 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs in 201 ABs in 2024 as he dealt with injuries. He’s a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, and two-time Silver Slugger winner.

Yankees GM Expecting a Big Role for LeMahieu

New York general manager Brian Cashman is expecting LeMahieu to have a big role with the Yankees in 2025.

“He’s a pro and he’s gonna do everything in his power to be in position to contribute,’’ Cashman said to the New York Post of LeMahieu. “I believe he’ll be healthy going into camp and will look to erase tough memories of the last two seasons. Injuries have derailed him.”

LeMahieu did play a full season in 2023 but last year he only appeared in 67 games due to injuries.

Yet, as Cashman says, he expects the infielder to be healthy in 2025 and play a big role for New York this season.

New York Has Checked in on Infielders

Although Castillo believes LeMahieu will be the third baseman, the Yankees have checked in on some infielders.

New York has been linked to Brendan Rodgers, Luis Arraez, and Jorge Polanco among other infielders.

The Yankees have talked with free agent infielder Brendan Rodgers,” New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez wrote. “They also have been linked with contact-savant (but defensively deficient) Luis Arraez, who is under contract for one more year with the Padres…

“Behind him in the free agent market include the likes of Polanco, Rodgers, Ha-Seong Kim, Jose Iglesias, Yoan Moncada, Kiké Hernandez, Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong,” the article continued. “The Yankees also could further explore the trade market. Where notably Arraez, the Phillies’ Alec Bohm and the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado could be pried.”

The Yankees enter the 2025 season with the third-best odds of winning the World Series.