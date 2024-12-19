Insider Expects Yankees to Sign Slugger From Rival

The New York Yankees are linked to signing a free-agent slugging outfielder.

The Yankees added Cody Bellinger in a trade, but former MLB All-Star and now insider Carlos Baerga expects New York to sign Anthony Santander away from the Baltimore Orioles.

“I let you know in @megustanlosdeportespr that if the Yankees did not sign Juan Soto the only one who could put on those shoes and produce in that park would be @anthonysantander I think they are already together and will soon reach an agreement with the Yankees,” Baerga wrote on X.

Santander does make a lot of sense for the Yankees. He would replace Juan Soto in the outfield and his bat would help the Yankees’ lineup.

After Baerga’s post, a report came from Diario Meridian, a Venezuelan newspaper that the Yankees and Santander are continuing to have talks.

Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs with the Baltimore Orioles last season. He has proven he can hit in the AL East.

Yankees’ Ready to Offer Santander a Multi-Year Deal

In the report from Diario Meridian, the newspaper reports that the Yankees’ are hopeful to sign Santander.

“According to sources close to the negotiations, the Yankees are preparing multi-year offers to convince the Venezuelan to join their franchise,” the article read.

The three offers New York plans to offer are a four-year $80 million, a five-year $90 million deal, and a five-year $100 million deal. The $100 million offer would come with incentives that could push it to $100 million, the report says.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual free agent predictions, the website has Santander signing a four-year $80 million deal.

“We’ve seen this type of profile command multi-year deals in the $20MM range. Kyle Schwarber signed for four years and $79MM with the Phillies, who then gave Nick Castellanos five years and $100MM that same offseason. It’s been seven years since J.D. Martinez signed for five years and $110MM with the Red Sox, but that’s another example,” the article read.

Santander was an All-Star in 2024 as well as winning the Silver Slugger award.

Bellinger Thrilled to Join New York

New York finally addressed their offense this offseason by trading for Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs.

After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the Yankees put an emphasis on pitching as they signed Max Fried and traded for Devin Williams. But, the Yankees’ finally acquired Bellinger, who GM Brian Cashman says is someone who has always wanted to be in New York.

“He’s someone that wants to be here,” Cashman said. “I’ve been hearing it for a long time, including his agent, Scott Boras, saying, ‘Can you get him over here? He’s driving me crazy. He wants to be a Yankee.’ That’s not why I did it; ultimately, I did it because it’s a fit.”

Bellinger agreed with that as he says he always wanted to call Yankee Stadium home.

“Everything about it excites me – the organization, the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere,” Bellinger said. “I actually have only played (at Yankee Stadium) once, and that was in 2023. It was a really cool moment. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about everything, the organization and the clubhouse. I’m just excited to be a part of it. I’m excited to get to work.”

Bellinger hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs last season.