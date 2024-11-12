Insider Reveals Team That’s ‘Motivated’ to Land Soto From Yankees

Juan Soto is the top free agent available and has plenty of teams after him.

The New York Yankees star outfielder is one of the best players in all of baseball. Although several teams have checked in on him, many believe he will sign with either the Yankees or New York Mets.

However, MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Toronto Blue Jays are highly motivated to sign Soto in free agency.

“The biggest threat to take Soto out of New York and away from the Mets and incumbent Yankees just might be the deep-pocketed Toronto Blue Jays,” Heyman wrote. “The Jays are viewed by industry sources as a viable obstacle to the favored Yankees and Mets. Thanks to a well-heeled ownership and strong incentive to improve coming off the abject disappointment of 2024.

“They’ve had difficulty luring superstars, presumably due to geography and finances (high taxes and the Canadian dollar complicate things). But word is they are highly motivated and sources suggest they plan to be in big,” Heyman added.

If the Blue Jays do land Soto it would be a massive get to take the star outfielder from their AL East rival. But, whether or not Soto wants to play in Canada for the Blue Jays is to be seen.

Insider Says Blue Jays Are Heavily Involved in Soto’s Market

Toronto was one of the finalists for Shohei Ohtani last offseason, and now Heyman says they will be actively trying to land Soto.

The Blue Jays had a disappointing season in 2024 and Heyman says money won’t be an issue for the team.

“One interested GM said he believes Soto will seek a record 15-year deal. Presumably for more than the position-player record $40M salary of Judge. And, perhaps the $43.3M Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander overall record, too. (They) suggested at least a record-tying 13 years will be offered,” Heyman wrote.

“Toronto was one of three teams along with the Giants and winning Dodgers known to accede to Shohei Ohtani’s $700M request. And, are actually seen as among the ones who devised that heavily deferred arrangement that brought the value to $437.4M. Possibly to deal with high Canadian tax (it obviously may also play in California). The Jays along with the Giants tried to trade for Soto before the Yankees landed him at last year’s Winter Meetings,” Heyman added.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees.

Yankees Having Meeting Set Up With Soto’s Agent

New York will be meeting with Soto and his agent Scott Boras.

The New York Post reported that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is scheduled to visit Southern California to meet with Boras. However, the meeting will take place after the Mets meet with Boras.

“The date for the sit-down was not immediately clear. But, more clear was the fact the Yankees were assured of a talk with Soto after the Mets talk with Soto,” Heyman reported.

It’s unclear the exact date of the meeting. But, New York is trying to do everything in its power to re-sign Soto.