Insider Links Yankees to Signing Star $120 Million Infielder From Rival

The New York Yankees are linked to signing a star player this free agency to bolster their infield.

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic expects Boston Red Sox star infielder Alex Bregman to opt out of his deal. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal, but Bowden thinks he will opt out and believes the Yankees will be interested in him.

“Last offseason in free agency, Bregman made it clear that if he didn’t return to the Astros, he wanted to sign with the Red Sox. And he did. Turning down more years and dollars from the Tigers in the process,” Bowden wrote. “He quickly became the team leader in Boston and is having his best offensive season in years with a .386 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 17 doubles.

“Bregman, who is making $40 million this year and signed for two more years at that rate, will likely opt out of his deal,” Bowden added. “His free-agent market should be even more robust than last offseason. With the Red Sox joined by the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies and even the Dodgers. He would be an upgrade for all of them at the hot corner.”

Bregman would be the Yankees’ starting third baseman, which has been a need for years. The Yankees still have no clear answer at third base, and Bowden believes they may wait for Bregman in free agency.

Bregman is a two-time All-Star.

Bregman Not Focusing on Looming Free Agency

If Bregman does opt out of his deal, he would be one of the top free agents available.

The star infielder had a unique free agency last year, but he should have more teams interested in him. However, he says he isn’t thinking about opting out. Instead, he’s focusing on helping the Red Sox win baseball games.

“I made a decision to come play for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m super excited to be here playing for this ballclub… I’m focused on where my feet are right now,” Bregman said. “And trying to compete and focus on winning games this season and winning the game today.”

Bregman is a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a one-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Yankees Third Baseman Likely Out For Season

New York began the season with Oswaldo Cabrera as the team’s starting third baseman.

However, Cabrera suffered a fractured ankle, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed he’s likely to miss the entire season.

“We still don’t know,” Boone said. “I would say probably unlikely. Probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctors’ protocols. And then you get the ramp up as you go. So it was a little more involved in there, but I think all things considered, fairly successful too.”

After Cabrera was placed on the IL, New York activated DJ LeMahieu to start at third, and he’s eager to return.

“I feel good,” LeMahieu said. “I think rehab went well; I accomplished what I needed to accomplish. Just excited to get it going again, fired up to help this team out.”

LeMahieu is in the fifth year of his six-year, $90 million deal.