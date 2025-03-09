Insider Links Yankees to Re-Acquiring Potential Ace to Replace Injured Cole

The New York Yankees could be looking to add to their rotation with ace Gerrit Cole dealing with an injury.

Cole is dealing with elbow soreness and he said he was concerned about his elbow as he underwent testing.

“I’ve still got some hope,” Cole said. “I’m still just waiting for the experts to weigh in.”

Cole is already seeking a second opinion, which doesn’t seem to be good news for the right-hander. If Cole is going to miss significant time, MLB insider Dayn Perry of CBS Sports believes the Yankees should look to re-acquire Michael King from the San Diego Padres.

“Old friend alert. The Padres acquired King from these same Yankees as part of the December 2023 Soto blockbuster,’ Perry wrote. “King fared remarkably well in his first season as a full-time starter last year. In 173 ⅔ frames, he put up 2.95 ERA/3.33 FIP with 201 strikeouts and earned a seventh-place finish in the NL Cy Young vote. Like Cease, he’s eligible for free agency at the end of the upcoming season. Also like (Dylan) Cease, his availability assumes the Padres are still looking to shed payroll.”

King was a centerpiece of the Soto deal and he had success in San Diego, but Perry thinks the Yankees would be wise to re-acquire him.

King went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 31 appearances with the Padres in 2024. He’s set to earn $7.75 million in 2025 and has a mutual option for 2026.

Yankees GM Preparing for Worst With Cole

The full diagnosis on Cole’s elbow has yet to be revealed, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is preparing for the worst.

“I’m prepared for the worst, but we’ll see how it plays out,” Cashman said.

If Cole is going to miss some time, the Yankees rotation is set to feature Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and Will Warren. New York is already without reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil who has also suffered an injury.

Cashman says the focus right now is on Cole and seeing what needs to be done to get him to 100 percent.

“So, he’s already had a lot of conversations. A lot of engagement with the doctors and lived through this last year. So, less of an emotional shock this year and now more about alright what needs to be done here, what’s the best route for he and we,” Cashman said.

Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts last season with the Yankees.

King Far Less Likely to be Dealt Than Other Padres Pitcher

San Diego has been linked to trading one of their star pitchers in King and Cease.

However, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, if San Diego is going to trade a pitcher, it’s likely it will be Cease.

“Dylan Cease (and) Michael King, both right-handers (are) set to hit free agency after this season. (King is far less likely to be dealt, according to sources.) San Diego has also listened to offers for closer Robert Suarez. An understandable tack considering the Padres’ bullpen depth. Jason Adam could step in to close. As well as Suarez’s ability to opt out of the final two years of his contract next winter,” Passan wrote.

But, with Opening Day just around the corner, it seems unlikely that San Diego will move either pitcher.