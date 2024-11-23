Insider Reveals Mystery Team in on Yankees’ Juan Soto

The Juan Soto sweepstakes has been the talk of baseball as the New York Yankees outfielder is the top free agent available.

Throughout his time as a free agent, several teams have checked in on him. The main teams involved have been the Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies.

However, there has been a mystery team involved that insiders couldn’t name. But, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Kansas City Royals were the mystery team.

“The Royals were a second small-market team to check in on Juan Soto,” Heyman wrote in his article. “But, ultimately, it’s not a financial fit.”

As Heyman reported, the Royals checked in on Soto and were the mystery team involved. But, the money won’t work for Kansas City who won’t further pursue the star outfielder.

Soto is just 26 years old and is a four-time MLB All-Star. He’s one of the best players in baseball and whoever signs him will get a middle-of-the-order bat.

In 2024 with the Yankees, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Royals Bolster Lineup With Trade of Jonathan India

Kansas City did bolster its lineup with the acquisition of infielder Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Royals were looking to improve its lineup and Kansas City traded starting pitcher Brady Singer for India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said the team was looking to get a leadoff hitter and was thrilled to acquire India.

“Clearly, we were looking for a leadoff hitter,” Picollo said. “We wanted to address on-base. We wanted somebody to provide consistency for us in that leadoff spot. And Jonathan’s going to do that. We were very happy to acquire him. And Joey Wiemer is another player that we’ve always thought very highly of, a highly touted prospect.”

India won NL Rookie of the Year in 2021. Last season with the Reds, the infielder hit .248 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, while adding 12 stolen bases.

Wiemer, meanwhile, will compete for the fourth outfielder spot with the Royals. The 25-year-old has played in 153 games in his MLB career.

Yankees Have Positive Meeting With Soto

New York’s focus this offseason is to re-sign Soto.

According to owner Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees have made it clear they want to bring back the star outfielder and the team had a good meeting with Soto and Scott Boras.

“He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series,” Steinbrenner told reporters. “I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

Soto will likely get a deal upwards of $700 million over 12-14 years.

If the Yankees don’t sign Soto, Steinbrenner says he plans to spend to make sure New York gets back to the World Series in 2025.

“We’re in a better starting position than we were a year ago. There’s no doubt about that,” Steinbrenner said. “Look, year after year after year after year, payrolls similar to this year and the luxury taxes they produce are not sustainable. That’s the case for the vast majority of owners, maybe all of them. Year after year after year — it doesn’t mean in any given year I can’t do what I want to do. I mean, we’ve got the ability to sign any player we want to sign.”

The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.