Insider: Yankees Made New Bats For Better Hitting in 2025

The New York Yankees caused a stir after they created new bats, which were aimed to help their hitting ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

During the Yankees’ 20-9 blowout win over the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB insider and analyst Michael Kay revealed the team created new bats for the season. Kay claimed the Yankees’ analytical department came up with the idea.

“You see the shape of Chisholm’s bat? It’s a little lower than the barrel. The Yankee front office, the analytics department, did a study on Anthony Volpe and every single ball, it seemed like, he hit on the label,” Kay said during the Yankees broadcast. “He didn’t hit any on the barrel. So they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat will actually strike the ball.”

After Kay’s comments, many fans wondered if it was legal for the Yankees to do that. Fans also called for Rob Manfred to start an investigation.

“LMAOOOO there’s no way this can be legal,” a fan wrote.

“20 runs scored today, including a franchise record 9 homers. Isn’t that convenient?,” another fan added.

“Yeah, I’m sorry barrel manipulation should not be legal. If there’s legitimate data surrounding how certain barrels perform better, then that barrel should be consistently used across the league. This isn’t like a custom knob or something, this is affecting balls put in play,” another fan wrote.

The new bats for the Yankees appeared to work as New York scored 20 runs and nine home runs in just their second game of the season.

Yankees Make History With 3 Straight Home Runs

New York made MLB history on March 29, hitting three straight home runs on the first three pitches of the game.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge led the game off with back-to-back-back homers. According to MLB.com, it was the first time in MLB history a team has homered on the first three pitches they saw.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells added a fourth home run in the first inning.

Judge ended up finishing the game with 3 home runs, while Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Wells, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Oswald Peraza, and Volpe all went deep.

New York set a franchise record with nine home runs in a single game.

Brewers Manager Stunned by Yankees’ Offense

Following New York’s dominant 20-9 win over Milwaukee on March 29, Brewers general manager Pat Murphy called the loss an “old-fashioned ass whooping.”

“You think you’ve seen it all in baseball and you haven’t because we saw it today — three pitches, three homers,” Murphy said. “Usually, you wake up from that. You go, ‘Wow. God. That can’t ever happen.’ It just did.”

The Yankees did most of the damage against Nestor Cortes, who was a former Yankee. Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was hopeful his team would have the advantage over the left-hander.

“Hopefully it’s the hitters,” Boone said. “Tough to say. A lot of it comes down to execution. He’s a really good pitcher. If he’s executing, he’s going to make it tough.”

New York is off to a 2-0 start in the 2025 MLB season.