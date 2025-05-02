Insider Reveals the Position The Yankees Are ‘Shopping’ for an Upgrade

The New York Yankees have a goal of winning the World Series, as New York has one of the best rosters in the MLB.

However, the Yankees’ rotation has struggled, in large part due to injuries. Gerrit Cole is out for the season with Tommy John surgery, while Luis Gil is also injured. In their absence, New York has been starting Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren.

With that, Yankees insider Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports New York is shopping for rotation depth.

“Carlos Carrasco has been a veteran placeholder and Will Warren is currently learning on the job in the rotation,” Caldera wrote. “In the short term, they might be OK with Fried and Carlos Rodon at the top, with a more polished Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil’s hopeful return to form. But for the long haul, the Yankees will be shopping for rotation depth before the July 31 trade deadline.”

Adding starting pitching is no surprise as New York needs to replace Carrasco and Warren in the rotation. Although Gill will return soon, adding another solid starter behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon will make them a much more dangerous team in the playoffs.

Yankees GM Knows Team Adds Rotation

After the injuries to Cole and Gil happened, many urged the Yankees to acquire a starter.

However, before the 2025 season began, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman admitted it was a need, but he admitted adding a pitcher was difficult, and it would likely have to wait until the deadline.

“We’ll just evaluate what’s available, and this time of year, very little is available,” Cashman said. Normally, the more significant opportunities don’t exist until the Trade Deadline. When we’ve had these conversations many a time over, you hope you can withstand injuries and avoid injuries early from Spring Training up through the Draft, because going outside the organization is just that much more difficult to do. So we’ll rely on what we have, and we’ll explore what is limited available in the marketplace.”

If that is indeed the case, the Yankees likely won’t be able to trade for a starting pitcher until June or July. So, New York will need to get by with Carrasco and Warren in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Yankees Manager Hopes Warren Learns From Rough Start

The bottom of New York’s rotation has been an issue this season.

Warren and Carrasco have struggled, which has made it tough for the Yankees to win their starts. In Warren’s last start, he went 3.1 innings, allowing 4 runs against the Baltimore Orioles. After the start, Boone said he hopes Warren grows from it.

“Hopefully, he continues to grow,” Boone told reporters.

Warren, meanwhile, says he needs to find the zone better and force the batters to swing at borderline pitches.

“Just trying to make competitive pitches. At the end of the day, I’ve got to force them to put the ball in play,” Warren said.

Warren is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 6 starts this season. Carrasco, meanwhile, is 2-2 with a 5.90 ERA, showing the need for a rotation arm to replace them.