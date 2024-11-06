Analyst Predicts Juan Soto Leaves Yankees to Chase a Ring

MLB analyst Harold Reynolds believes Juan Soto will leave the New York Yankees to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers to chase a World Series.

Soto is the top free agent available and the Yankees have made it clear they want to bring him back. But, speaking on MLB Network’s Hot Stove, Reynolds shared his bold prediction. He predicted Soto will leave the Yankees to sign with the Dodgers.

“I don’t know what the price tag will be, but I think he will be playing in Japan, Shohei will be pitching. He’s going to the Dodgers. I really do,” Reynold said. “If you sit back and really think about it, how much are they paying Shohei Ohtani? $2 million a year, they have deferred $680 million for nine years from now.”

After Reynold’s comment, fellow analyst Lauren Shehadi questioned the move and why Soto would go to the Dodgers.

“Do you think he’s going to go there to win?,” Shehadi questioned.

Reynolds confirmed that was the case as he knows what the Dodgers roster is, which he can’t say the same about the Yankees or New York Mets.

“He knows who’s gonna be in LA, they got $680 million set to the side, thanks Shohei. You want to add players? We can add a player in Soto and your deal isn’t paid yet,” Reynold added.

If Soto signs with the Dodgers, it would boost Los Angeles’ chances of a repeat even further.

Yankees GM Will Put Best Foot Forward to Re-Sign Soto

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman plans to do everything he can to re-sign Soto.

Soto was a key part of New York’s roster and Cashman says he has been in talks with the outfielder’s agent about an extension.

“I had a conversation with (agent) Scott Boras yesterday,” Cashman said… “We certainly have an interest in retaining him. We’ll put our best foot forward there. But at the same time, that’ll either lead to us retaining him and signing him back. Or, we’ll be forced to go in a different direction if we can’t. If we can’t, there’s a lot of different players in this marketplace that can positively impact this roster.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees last season. He was one of New York’s best hitters in the playoffs as he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Dodgers Have Known Interest in Soto

Los Angeles has been linked to Soto and has known interest in the star outfielder.

On October 27, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported in his New York Post article that the Dodgers will be interested in signing Soto in free agency.

“The richest may get even richer,” Heyman wrote… “Word is the Dodgers have interest in signing Yankees superstar Juan Soto, according to people familiar with their thinking. The Dodgers, arguably baseball’s best offense already — it’s either them or the Yankees — intend to make a play for Soto “if he’s interested,” sources say.”

Soto is expected to get a contract that exceeds 10 years and could be upwards of $700 million.