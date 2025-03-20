Insider Predicts Yankees’ Slugger ‘Doesn’t Play a Single Game’ This Season

The New York Yankees are dealing with some majors ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Entering spring training, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was dealing with injuries to both of his elbows. Then, it was revealed Stanton was dealing with a calf injury to add salt to the wound.

Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, insiders Russell Dorsey, Jake Mintz, and Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo did a season preview for every team. For the Yankees, the insiders have the worst-case scenario being Stanton not playing a single game this season.

“It turns out that replacing Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole is extremely difficult. Judge desperately misses Soto’s presence in the lineup, as recent additions such as Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jazz Chisholm fail to step up. Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined by two ailing elbows, doesn’t play a single game,” the article read.

If Stanton doesn’t play a single game for the Yankees in 2025 it would be a major blow to their roster.

Stanton is in the midst of a 13-year $325.5 million deal with the Yankees. The slugger hit .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs last season, while in the playoffs, he hit .273 with 7 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Stanton Dealing With Injuries

Stanton has been dealing with elbow injuries and a calf injury.

The slugger is currently rehabbing the injury, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says they aren’t ruling out surgery.

“It’d be a last resort,” Cashman said. “I can’t rule out a surgery, but I know it’s not recommended in the front end of this thing, but obviously if you have a number of different failed attempts, then obviously you start looking at different ways of intervention.”

If Stanton needs surgery, it would be his season in jeopardy. However, he is focused on doing whatever it takes to get back onto the baseball field.

“It’s a long year,” Stanton said. “These (injuries) happen throughout the year. You don’t want them to happen off the bat, but you understand and consider they happen every year, unfortunately, to a different number of guys. It’s just the mentality of hold the fort down until everybody gets healthy.”

The Yankees open their 2025 MLB season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees Predicted to be Wild Card Team

Due to New York dealing with injuries to Stanton, Gerrit Cole, and Luis Gil, the insiders don’t think the Yankees will have much success in 2025.

The Yankees won the AL East last season and made it to the World Series. Yet, after losing to Juan Soto in free agency and the injuries, the writers don’t think the Yankees will repeat as AL East champs.

“The Yankees miss Soto much more than they miss Cole, but Judge does enough to carry the supporting cast to 90 wins and a wild-card berth,” the article read. “Volpe emerges, and Chisholm is solid, but the rest of the lineup underwhelms. It’s a decent, ultimately disappointing Yankees season that pushes the franchise one year closer to ending the Judge Era without a ring.”

The Yankees only being a wild card team would be a bit disappointing after cruising to the AL East title last season.

New York has the third-best odds of winning the World Series at +850, which implies a 10.5% chance.