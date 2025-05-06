Insider Names Yankees’ Slugger as Surprising Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in the MLB and will look to add talent to their roster before the trade deadline.

However, MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as a surprising trade candidate.

“As things currently stand, there’s no chance the Yankees would trade away Paul Goldschmidt. He has been one of the four most valuable bats in their lineup. Opponents probably already should be intentionally walking Aaron Judge on a regular basis, but it would become a much more common practice if Goldy’s bat vanished tomorrow,” Miller wrote.

“If a handful of things go in New York’s favor, though, flipping Goldschmidt for a starting pitcher could be on the table. The biggest one is that the 37-year-old first baseman needs to continue hitting well,” Miller added.

It would be a surprise to see the Yankees trade Goldschmidt, given that he has had success this season. However, as Miller writes, perhaps New York tries to flip him for a pitcher, which is a position of need for the Yankees.

Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees. Through May 5, he’s hitting .353 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs.

Insider: Goldschmidt’s Role With Yankees Could be Reduced

Another reason why New York could trade Goldschmidt is due to his role being reduced.

Ben Rice could take over as the everyday first baseman for the Yankees, while if Giancarlo Stanton returns from injury, he could be the DH. So, if the Yankees decided to play Rice and Stanton every day, Miller believes Goldschmidt could be traded for a pitcher.

“If Rice is still hot when Giancarlo Stanton returns from his elbow injuries in a month or two, that’s when the trade wheels could start to turn here,” Miller wrote. “There’s not enough room for all three of Goldschmidt, Rice, and Stanton to start on a near-daily basis.

“New York could play it safe and keep all three. Given Goldy’s age, Stanton’s injury history, and Rice’s limited track record of not even 300 plate appearances in the majors. What’s more important, though? Injury insurance at 1B/DH or having someone other than Max Fried and Carlos Rodón who can be trusted even a little bit as a starter in October?,” Miller added.

As Miller writes, perhaps with the injury concerns to Stanton, keeping Goldschmidt as depth could be key for the Yankees.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star and one-time NL MVP.

Yankees’ Stanton Gives Update on Potential Return

New York is still without Stanton, who arrived at spring training with an injury to both of his elbows.

However, the slugger is closing in on a return as he revealed he will face Jake Cousins in live batting practice on May 6.

“It’s going good, hopefully not out too much longer… We’ll get it to a point where it’s manageable, and then go from there,” Stanton said to YES Network. “There will be good days and bad days, and you’ve got to understand that. And you know, keep a good mentality and keep it rolling.”

Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs last season.