Insider Predicts Yankees Sign $100 Million Slugger to Replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees will be active in free agency and one insider has them landing a star third baseman.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes New York will land Alex Bregman. Bregman completed his five-year $100 million deal with the Houston Astros and is one of the top free-agent hitters available.

“Bregman has always loved the spotlight, dreamed of playing on the big stage, and what’s bigger than New York,” Nightengale wrote. “He’ll have both New York teams bidding for him but the Yankees will be the ultimate winner.

Bregman would be the Yankees’ starting third baseman and add some power to the lineup. The third baseman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. His career-high is 41 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2019.

Bregman’s bat would also help replace Soto, who Nightengale has leaving New York to sign with the Blue Jays.

“The Blue Jays still have $700 million burning a hole in their wallet, and after Yankees refuse to budge from their original offer, the Blue Jays swoop in and get their man for $630 million over 14 years,” Nightengale added.

Replacing Soto with Bregman would be a solid consolation prize for New York who would remain a World Series contender in 2025.

What Will Bregman Get in Free Agency?

Bregman is one of the top free agents available and will get a multi-year deal in free agency.

The star third baseman is only 30-years-old and MLBTradeRumors predicts he will sign a seven-year $182 million deal in free agency.

“Bregman isn’t hitting free agency at the ideal time,” the article read. “He’ll play next season at 31. That’s not “old” for a free agent, but it’ll likely prevent him from securing anything larger than a seven-year deal. In fact, only two hitters in the past decade have signed a free-agent deal of seven years or more heading into free agency ahead of their age-31 season or later: Marcus Semien and Aaron Judge. Good as a player as Bregman is, he’s not Judge. Semien stands as a more plausible comp, however. Bregman and agent Scott Boras will surely be seeking a $200MM+ guarantee, but that’s a lofty target for someone who’s already completed his age-30 season.

“Whether a seven-year deal (or more) is there remains to be seen, but he should find offers of at least six years,” the article added. “Matt Chapman just signed a six-year, $151MM extension beginning in his age-32 season. That’s going to be viewed as something of a floor for Bregman, and he should top that as the younger and more consistent offensive player.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Yankees Will Put Best Foot Forward to Retain Soto

New York is focused on retaining Soto after they traded for the star outfielder last offseason.

Soto is one of the top players in baseball and Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes it clear that the team’s goal is to re-sign him.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees last season.