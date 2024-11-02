Insider Expects Yankees to Move on From $90 Million Star

The New York Yankees have plenty of questions this offseason and a big one is the future of DJ LeMahieu.

The Yankees signed LeMahieu to a six-year $90 million contract in 202. But, he has struggled to produce and stay healthy. Now, MLB insider Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicts New York will move on from the four-time Gold Glover winner and three-time All-Star in LeMahieu.

“We’re guessing the Yankees move on from LeMahieu, despite the $30 million he’s still owed through 2026,” Caldera wrote. “As for Torres, his postseason success might lead to signing a multi-year deal on a new team.

LeMahieu has been hampered by injuries in his stint with the Yankees. He played just 67 games this past season. He also didn’t appear in a postseason game for New York during its run to the World Series.

However, DFA’ing LeMahieu would be costly as he still has two years left on his deal. He’s owed $15 million in 2025 and 2026, but Caldera expects the Yankees to move on from former star third baseman.

LeMahieu’s Injury History Could End Yankees Tenure

LeMahieu was supposed to be an impactful free agent with the Yankees but he has failed to live up to the expectations.

A key reason for this has been the injuries, and when LeMahieu was placed on the IL at the beginning of September, it seemingly ended his season.

“It’s been something that’s been kind of lingering the last couple of weeks,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on September 9. “He’s been getting treatment on it. It’s better some days, worse the others. Just something that’s been kind of lingering for a few weeks now.”

Boone also said he wasn’t sure when the injury to LeMahieu happened.

“I don’t know if it was (anything) initial,” Boone said. “I don’t know if it’s just part of, he’s obviously had core surgery in the past. Obviously the different things that have happened to him. Fouling the ball off his shin and the stuff that’s going on with his feet. It could just be the result of the wear and tear and the rigors of the season.”

Ultimately, due to LeMahieu struggling to stay healthy, New York could move on from him an view him as a sunk cost.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Has Replaced LeMahieu

Another reason why New York may opt to move on from LeMahieu is because of the emergence of Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm Jr. at the trade deadline and the team moved him to third base. Chisholm Jr. hadn’t played third base before but in 45 games he showed some promise, despite making 7 errors.

Boone said throughout the season that Chisholm Jr. was getting better at the position and felt the more he played there, the better he’d be.

“I think it is a rep thin. Then talking through situations (about) some of the nuance things of the position,” Boone said. “Third base — take it from me who played that most all my life — it’s that position that because you’re on the left side of the diamond, you sometimes don’t have the time to read. You gotta get that initial read right where you can get yourself into a little bit of trouble.

“Overall, he’s done really well. But that’s an experience thing of making that quick, proper decision that starts with a good pre-pitch (setup),” Boone added.

Chisholm Jr. is under contract through 2026 through arbitration with the Yankees.