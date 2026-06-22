New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers (in Michigan).

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games (at home) to the Cincinnati Reds.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 on Sunday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Intriguing Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/22 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP”

Volpe has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .258 with 23 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and six stolen bases in 28 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Max Mannis: “What rationale is there left at this point for Anthony Volpe to bat fifth… ever?”

@13HerbH: “Anthony Volpe 5 hole. Yeah. I won’t be watching tonight. Everyone go enjoy your evening”

@LuisDaz05416644: “Volpe hitting 5th ? and Dominguez 7th?”

@Rob_B5199: “Just continuing this nonsense of playing a shortstop in the outfield. Aaron Boone ladies and gentlemen”

@hankwilliams73: “Anthony Volpe has been better than Cabby lately. Idk what you “fans” are watching.”

@Kaytlynsdad: “Pull lineup out of a hat day. No reason why Volpe should be hitting 5th”

Yankee Right Now

The Yankees enter play as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).

After their series in Detroit, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.