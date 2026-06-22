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New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers (in Michigan).

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games (at home) to the Cincinnati Reds.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 on Sunday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Intriguing Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/22 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP”

Volpe has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .258 with 23 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and six stolen bases in 28 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on his eighth inning RBI base hit against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Max Mannis: “What rationale is there left at this point for Anthony Volpe to bat fifth… ever?”

@13HerbH: “Anthony Volpe 5 hole. Yeah. I won’t be watching tonight. Everyone go enjoy your evening”

@LuisDaz05416644: “Volpe hitting 5th ? and Dominguez 7th?”

@Rob_B5199: “Just continuing this nonsense of playing a shortstop in the outfield. Aaron Boone ladies and gentlemen”

@hankwilliams73: “Anthony Volpe has been better than Cabby lately. Idk what you “fans” are watching.”

@Kaytlynsdad: “Pull lineup out of a hat day. No reason why Volpe should be hitting 5th”

Yankee Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to home plate during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees enter play as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).

After their series in Detroit, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

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