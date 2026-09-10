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Yankees Make Intriguing Decision On Anthony Volpe’s Locker Amid Call Up

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees at bat during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Anthony Volpe was called back up to the MLB by the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old had spent over 30 days at the Triple-A level playing for the SWB RailRiders.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain.”

Yankees Make Intriguing Decision On Volpe’s Locker

GettyAaron Judge #99of the New York Yankees congratulates Anthony Volpe #11 at home plate after Volpe hit a grand slam home run during the third inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of the game, Volpe did an interview with Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

She revealed that Volpe’s locker has been placed next to Aaron Judge.

Marakovits: “Hey, you mentioned Aaron Judge. I couldn’t help but notice that your locker is right next to him now in the clubhouse. What do you think of that locker assignment?”

Volpe: “I know, I’ve gotta keep my stuff in order so I don’t encroach on him, but yeah, I’ll take it.”

Despite being up and down this year, Volpe is in his fourth season with the Yankees.

Therefore, he has been with Judge for a long time.

The two helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Anthony Volpe gets a pretty good cheer during pregame lineup introductions.”

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

GettyWarren Schaeffer of the Colorado Rockies makes a pitching change in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As for the Rockies, they are at the bottom of the National League West with a 55-90 record in 145 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Make Intriguing Decision On Anthony Volpe’s Locker Amid Call Up

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