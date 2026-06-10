New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Jasson Domínguez News During Guardians Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Guardians in Cleveland.

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) had a game.

Jasson Domínguez has been on a rehab assignment in Triple-A.

He is starting in right field on Tuesday.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Jasson Dominguez is playing right field during his rehab game in Triple-A tonight, via @swbrailriders Dominguez has only played right field in one game throughout his professional career, also in Triple A in August of 2024”

Domínguez had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run four RBI’s and three runs in his first nine games of the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Domínguez In RF

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Gary Phillips: “Jasson Domínguez gets the start in RF. Makes sense for the #Yankees to try this with Cody Bellinger being exceptional in LF and that being the more spacious position at Yankee Stadium.”

Max Mannis: “Interesting. Very interesting.”

Jorge Castillo: “Notable: Jasson Domínguez getting a start in RF on rehab assignment in Triple A.”

@fuller_grif: “He should play right field when he returns Keep Bellinger in LF since that is the toughest OF position at Yankee Stadium and play Dominguez in RF The Yanks have rolled out Stanton and Matt Carpenter in RF in recent years so clearly it’s the lesser OF spot defensive wise”

@risucci_rick: “RF is easier generally in most parks”

@f_vasile7: “Think he’ll play better in right with less ground to cover”

@ByDJEberle: “Jasson Dominguez with a strong night so far for the RailRiders. His two-run shot gives SWB a lead in the bottom of the third, Made a routine catch in right field, in his only action, too.”

Domínguez is already in his fourth season in the MLB (despite being just 23).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Tuesday’s action with a 39-26 record in 65 games.

They are 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.