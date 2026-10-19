Ex-New York Yankees Third Baseman Is Still A Free Agent After Release

Last month, the Kansas City Royals released Brandon Drury.

He did not appear in a game for them at the MLB level.

Drury appeared in 60 Minor League games for the organization during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury.”

Ex-New York Yankees Third Baseman Is Still A Free Agent

As of October 19, Drury still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

It’s easy to forget that he spent part of one season with the New York Yankees (2018).

During his time in the Bronx, Drury batted .176 with one home run and seven RBIs in 18 games.

The Yankees traded Drury to the Toronto Blue Jays during the middle of the 2018 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to New York Yankees for LF Billy McKinney and 3B Brandon Drury.”

Looking At Drury’s Other MLB Stops

Drury was picked in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following the Diamondbacks, Yankees and Blue Jays, Drury played the 2021 season with the New York Mets.

Drury then won a Silver Slugger award during the 2022 season when he played for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

He batted .263 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Drury most recently played at the MLB level for the Los Angeles Angels (in 2023 and 2024).

It will be interesting to see where he signs before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

The 34-year-old has hit 109 career home runs over 867 regular season games.