Yankees Urged to Swing Trade for Astros 2X All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees are currently in a good spot in the standings. At the time of this writing, the Yankees sport a 30-19 record and are second in the American League East. With this, there is a very good chance that they will end up being buyers ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

However, while the Yankees are among the top teams in the American League so far this season, they have had some struggles as of late. The Yankees have lost six out of their last 10 games, so it would not be particularly surprising if they looked to add an upgrade to their roster in the near future.

One of the Yankees’ biggest needs is an impactful third baseman. Because of this, the Yankees are now being urged to strike a deal with the Houston Astros for one of their top stars.

Yankees Urged to Target Astros Star Infielder Isaac Paredes

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jackson Roberts took a look at one player that each American League contender should consider targeting between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With the Yankees being one of the top teams in the league early on this season, they understandably were among the clubs discussed.

When it came to the Yankees, Roberts named Astros star infielder Isaac Paredes as the team’s top trade target to pursue this season.

“The Yankees need a righty-hitting catcher, but Ryan Jeffers just hit the injured list, while the Colorado Rockies aren’t giving up Hunter Goodman this early in his career. But if the Houston Astros can stomach trading with an arch-rival, they’ve got an ideal bat to spell Ryan McMahon at third base. Top target: HOU 3B Isaac Paredes,” Roberts wrote.

With the Yankees needing a boost in their infield, it would make all the sense in the world if they made a major push for a high-impact player like Paredes. If the Yankees successfully acquired him, he would give their roster a nice boost and address one of their biggest needs in the process.

In 44 games this season with the Astros so far, Paredes has five home runs, 20 RBIs, and a .250 batting average. This is after he had 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a .254 batting average in 102 games with the Astros this past season. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to improve the Yankees’ offense.

Yankees Would Have Competition If They Target Paredes This Season

With the Astros being in the bottom portion of the MLB standings, there is a good chance that Paredes could be on the move this season. If the Astros do shop him this season, the Yankees would have a lot of competition for him if they pursed him. This is because is an all-around good player who was an All-Star in both 2024 and 2025.

While the Yankees would have competition if they pursued Paredes, he is the kind of player that they should look to add this season. It will be intriguing to see if they land him from here.