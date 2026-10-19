New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands 2X All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The New York Yankees should be browsing the trade market during this offseason after their tough postseason.

With this year’s free agency class not being the strongest, New York may need to make trades to strengthen their roster. This is especially so when noting that there are some notable names floating around the rumor mill already ahead of the offseason.

When looking at trade candidates around the majors, Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes stands out in a major way. The Yankees need to improve at the third base position, and acquiring a star like Paredes would allow them to do just that.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees acquire Paredes from the Houston Astros in a major move.

Yankees Get:

Isaac Paredes

Astros Get:

Luis Gil

Core Jackson

Jackson Lovich

With this move, the Yankees would be getting a much-needed star at third base. The Astros, on the other hand, would get a former Rookie of the Year in Gil and two promising prospects in Jackson and Lovich.

Paredes Would Boost the Yankees’ Offense Nicely If Acquired

If the Yankees acquired Paredes, there is no question that he would improve their offense. The 27-year-old infielder has been a star for multiple seasons now and would help New York’s roster tremendously if brought in.

Paredes is coming off a strong 2026 season, as he posted 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .262 batting average in 155 games. This was after he had 20 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .254 batting average in 102 games for Houston as an All-Star in 2025.

Paredes has also had a career-high 31 home runs and 98 RBI in 143 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. With this, he would have the potential to provide New York’s roster with much more pop, which is a definite need.

Yankees Should Not Be Afraid to Trade for Paredes

Although Paredes can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, the Yankees should not be afraid to trade for him. With the Yankees looking to win the World Series, they are in a position to make a bold trade for a star infielder like Paredes.

If the Yankees landed him, he would give them another impactful power hitter for the front half of their lineup. Furthermore, at just 27 years old, he is right in his prime and a player who New York could look to extend long-term without much risk. Thus, there could be a good match here, and the Yankees should look to add Paredes because of it.