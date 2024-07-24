Yankees Trade Proposal Lands $14 Million Starting Pitcher in 3-Player Swap

The New York Yankees are 60-43. They are just one and a half games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. A 10-21 stretch has set the team off course slightly, but they have a chance to add reinforcements at the deadline. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner proposed a trade package that would bring Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers to New York.

Kirschner proposed this trade that would make Flaherty a Yankee:

Yankees receive: right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty

Tigers receive: right-handed pitcher Will Warren and outfielder Everson Pereira

“The Yankees could offer a package of starting pitcher Will Warren and outfielder Everson Pereira to the Tigers,” wrote Kirschner. “Warren has struggled in Triple A this season and Pereira is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He’s expected to be ready for spring training.”

Kirschner also noted that Warren was in contention to make the Yankees out of spring training and Pereira is one of the Yankees’ top prospects. They are the N0. 7 and No. 5 prospects respectively.

Flaherty Could Bolster the Yankees Rotation

Starting pitching has not necessarily been an issue for the Yankees. The team has the No. 5 ranked ERA from starting pitchers this season at 3.62. As a team, they have a 3.55 ERA. However, Flaherty could still provide an upgrade to the rotation.

“Flaherty would immediately become the Yankees’ second-best pitcher behind Gerrit Cole. Flaherty is one of baseball’s best strikeout pitchers this season and one of the best at limiting base runners,” wrote Kirschner. “Adding Flaherty would allow the Yankees to move one of their current starters to the bullpen, like Luis Gil who has workload concerns.”

Cole made his season debut on June 19. In six starts he has a 4.60 ERA. However, he has looked like himself in his last two outings. He has thrown back-to-back quality starts and struck out 15 across 12 innings.

Behind Cole, the Yankees have Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón and Gil. Gil and Stroman lead that group with 3.10 and 3.51 ERAs respectively. Flaherty has a 3.13 ERA in 17 starts this season. His 127 strikeouts would lead the Yankees.

Flaherty’s Trade Market

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold. The Tigers don’t plan to trade Tarik Skubal unless an offer blows them away, but they plan to move Flaherty. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers in free agency. Since he will be a free agent again this offseason, the Tigers will look to get whatever return they can for him.

“Flaherty is having a great comeback season, going 7-5 with a 3.13 ERA over 17 starts. The 28-year-old is healthy and pitching like he did during his best years with St. Louis,” wrote The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. “The Tigers should be able to get a top-seven prospect from an average farm system, or two top-15 prospects for him. Flaherty is eligible for free agency after this season.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters on July 9 that the team will “be open-minded to a lot of different things” ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Adding Flaherty won’t help the struggling offense, but could pay dividends come October.

“A possible playoff rotation with Cole and Flaherty at the top would be one of the best in the American League,” wrote Kirschner.