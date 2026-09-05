New York Yankees Suddenly Promote 21-Year-Old During Padres Series

The New York Yankees started their series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, and it did not go the way they had hoped. They lost to the Padres by a 3-2 final score and will now be looking to bounce back in their next game against them on Saturday.

As the Yankees continue their series against the Padres, they have promoted one of their interesting pitching prospects.

New York Yankees Promote Jason Krieger to Single-A Tampa

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Yankees have promoted pitcher Jason Krieger to Single-A Tampa from the FCL Yankees.

This is a good opportunity for Krieger, as he will now get the chance to pitch at the Single-A level for the first stretch of the season. With that, Krieger will be looking to impress in a big way after getting this opportunity on their roster.

Krieger Is a New Pitcher In the Yankees’ System

Krieger is just getting his tenure started with the Yankees organization, as he was selected by the American League East club in the 17th round of the 2026 MLB draft, 518th overall. The 6-foot-5 righty is an interesting pitching prospect in New York’s prospect pool, and they will be hoping that he can make the jump to the majors later down the road.

Krieger completed his second season with the University of Maine in 2026, where he posted a 4-6 record, a 4.57 ERA, and 55 strikeouts. He also made four appearances with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League this season, where he had a 2-0 record, a 0.59 ERA, and 16 strikeouts.

Overall, Krieger has shown some promise, and it will now be interesting to see what he can do for Single-A Tampa after landing this call-up.