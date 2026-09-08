Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Quickly Demote 21-Year-Old Before Rockies Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
Getty
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks out at the field before the start of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 12, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

After losing two out of their last three games to the San Diego Padres, the New York Yankees are beginning their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. New York will be aiming to get things back on track against Colorado, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge returning to the lineup.

Now, as New York prepares for their series against the Rockies, they have demoted one of their prospect pitchers.

New York Yankees Prospect Jason Krieger Quickly Demoted From Single-A Tampa

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Yankees have assigned pitcher Jason Krieger back to the FCL Yankees from Single-A Tampa. This comes just a few days after Krieger was promoted to Single-A Tampa.

Krieger being sent back to the FCL Yankees comes before Single-A Tampa begins their playoff round against Single-A Clearwater. Now, the 6-foot-5 righty will be looking to continue to head in the right direction with his development after being demoted.

Krieger Had Solid Single-A Debut With Single-A Tampa

New York Yankees Spring Training
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 06: A detailed view of the Yankees logo at Yankees Player Development Complex on March 06, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

While Krieger has been quickly sent back to the FCL Yankees, that does not mean that he struggled with Single-A Tampa. In fact, he had a solid debut for the Single-A club during his call-up.

In his lone appearance for Single-A Tampa, he allowed zero earned runs and just one hit in 1.1 innings pitched. He also recorded a strikeout, so he had a good but short Single-A debut.

Now, Krieger will be looking to build off his successful Single-A debut with the FCL Yankees. He will be an intriguing pitching prospect to keep an eye on next season.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

New York Yankees Quickly Demote 21-Year-Old Before Rockies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x