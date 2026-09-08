New York Yankees Quickly Demote 21-Year-Old Before Rockies Series

After losing two out of their last three games to the San Diego Padres, the New York Yankees are beginning their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. New York will be aiming to get things back on track against Colorado, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge returning to the lineup.

Now, as New York prepares for their series against the Rockies, they have demoted one of their prospect pitchers.

New York Yankees Prospect Jason Krieger Quickly Demoted From Single-A Tampa

According to MiLB’s official transaction log, the Yankees have assigned pitcher Jason Krieger back to the FCL Yankees from Single-A Tampa. This comes just a few days after Krieger was promoted to Single-A Tampa.

Krieger being sent back to the FCL Yankees comes before Single-A Tampa begins their playoff round against Single-A Clearwater. Now, the 6-foot-5 righty will be looking to continue to head in the right direction with his development after being demoted.

Krieger Had Solid Single-A Debut With Single-A Tampa

While Krieger has been quickly sent back to the FCL Yankees, that does not mean that he struggled with Single-A Tampa. In fact, he had a solid debut for the Single-A club during his call-up.

In his lone appearance for Single-A Tampa, he allowed zero earned runs and just one hit in 1.1 innings pitched. He also recorded a strikeout, so he had a good but short Single-A debut.

Now, Krieger will be looking to build off his successful Single-A debut with the FCL Yankees. He will be an intriguing pitching prospect to keep an eye on next season.