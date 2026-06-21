New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez Decision Before Reds Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds for the finale of their three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost Saturday’s game by a score of 10-2.

Jasson Domínguez (who batted 5th) finished Saturday’s loss with two hits and one stolen base in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Domínguez Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/21 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger DH S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS E. Rodríguez SP”

Domínguez has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is already in his fourth season as an MLB player.

He comes into the day batting .241 with 13 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@InvestSportsInc: “Questionable move by Boone to start Rodríguez over Cole today because it’s a long stretch and he wants to give the pitchers extra rest. Win today. Worry about tomorrow tomorrow. Build a real lead on the Rays first, then start getting cute with the rotation.”

@tucker2799_: “Its like were trying to lose the series WHY IS GOLDY NOT HERE”

@great_gold: “Sunday Matinee. Wells is back from rehab assignment. Happy Father’s Day!”

@eli130510: “Belli, your best fielder, dhing is definitely a decision”

@MisfitSportsFan: “The Volpe hate is getting ridiculous especially when he is playing pretty well lately. 7 game hitting streak. Hitting .478 over that span.”

@poonmonsooon: “No way the yankees lose after what happened yesterday”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 22-14 in 36 games at home).