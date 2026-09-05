New York Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez Drops Bold Anthony Volpe Quote

Anthony Volpe faced a lot of pressure when the New York Yankees made him the Opening Day shortstop as a rookie in 2023. After three years of mediocre play in the majors, Volpe has spent a large portion of this season with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Yankees optioned Volpe to Triple-A in early May, only to recall him roughly a week later. Then in early August, the Yankees optioned him back to the minor leagues and selected the contract of top shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr.

Lombard has been the Yankees’ primary starting shortstop since being called up. In 24 games with New York, Lombard has slashed .244/.300/.354.

Meanwhile, Volpe has been on an absolute tear for the RailRiders since being optioned in early August.

New York Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X:

How has Anthony Volpe looked at Triple-A? (5 HRs in last 5 games)

Jasson Dominguez: “He became Barry Bonds, all the time, every day. It’s crazy. … He’s working his ass off to get better, and you can see it every day.”

Before the RailRiders’ Saturday night game, Volpe had slashed .299/.393/.701 (174 wRC+) with 10 home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 19 RBI over 97 plate appearances since being optioned to Triple-A last month.

Volpe has been getting reps at both second and third base with the RailRiders since being sent down, suggesting the Yankees could be planning for Volpe to play a position other than shortstop when he returns to the majors.

Lombard is generally a strong defender, even though he committed seven errors in his first 20 MLB games. The Yankees likely view Lombard as the shortstop of the future.

Meanwhile, Volpe could be more of a utility infielder for the Yankees going forward.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. They lost the first game of the series on Friday.

New York has won six of its last 10 games. The club has the first AL Wild Card spot with an 80-61 record.