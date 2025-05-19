Yankees Near ‘Breaking Point’ With Continuing Miscues From MLB’s ‘Worst’

After several seasons of waiting for their former No. 1 prospect to reach the Major Leagues, New York Yankees fans are still waiting for Jasson Dominguez to perform like a former No. 1 prospect.

Offensively, Dominguez – a top three prospect in the Yankees farm system since he was signed as an international free agent in July of 2019 – has been … adequate. Not quite what the Pinstripe faithful dreamt of from the player nicknamed “The Martian” after he crushed four home runs during his eight-game introduction to the big leagues at the end of the 2023 season, but a slash line of .241/.342/.421 with a .763 OPS in 39 games (133 at bats) as a 22-year-old rookie is nothing to scoff at.

Dominguez has certainly had his moments at the plate, like on May 9, when he became the youngest Yankee in history to hit three home runs in a single game.

Jasson Dominguez Having Rough Start Defensively in Left Field

But as for the defensive side of his game, Thomas Carannante of the FanSided blog “Yanks Go Yard” suggests that Dominguez’s teammates may be nearing the “breaking point” with his play in left field.

“Dominguez now has almost three months of MLB experience in left field dating back to last season,” Carannante explained. “He’s been getting regular reps with few interruptions in 2025. Yes, the best time to shake off the rust is early on in the year, but the rust is very much still there. So, behind the scenes, there’s no way the Yankees can be feeling that great about their former top prospect holding down left field when the games start to matter more and more.”

Michael Douglas from the “Made the Cut” podcast was even more pointed with his critique, highlighting the metrics through the first quarter-plus of the season that indicate Dominguez “has been Major League Baseball’s worst defensive outfielder.”

“He’s tied for dead last among all major league outfielders with at least 200 innings played right now in fielding run value at –4, outs above average at -5 and success rate added at -8%,” Douglas said.

Putting it all together, Seth Carlson and David Hill of YardBarker warn that perhaps Dominguez “may not be as advertised.”

Analysis Finds Jasson Dominguez Ready to Make ‘Serious Impact’

Still, not everyone is ready to throw in the towel on the young switch-hitter from Esperanza, Dominican Republic. An analysis from Giovanni Panicola of Just Baseball suggests that Dominguez “is looking like one of the better hitters in the Bronx Bombers’ lineup.”

Panicola notes that Dominguez has been a “dominant” left-handed hitter, slashing .310/.408/.506 with a .914 OPS and wRC+ 162. He also cites Dominguez’s hard-hit rate that has him in the 91st percentile, as well as the speed that originally made him a five-tool player.

“Domínguez has built a strong foundation to start his major league career and looks to keep building,” Panicola wrote. “I believe that adjustments can push him over the edge to take the next step to being the All-Star left fielder he was always painted to be. From the left side, he is not far off this step and can continue to improve from both sides, leading to a serious impact on the Yankees’ lineup.”