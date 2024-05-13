Yankees Predicted to Delay Top Prospect’s Return to Big Leagues

The New York Yankees have surged toward the top of MLB standings this season largely thanks to the potency of their bats.

They rank second in the big leagues in total home runs and within the top 10 for slugging percentage, RBI and hits, with outfielders Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and Aaron Judge all among the team’s top-six sluggers.

The team’s hitting could get even stronger soon, as number-one ranked prospect Jasson Dominguez embarks on a rehab assignment this week with sights set on a potential return next month. But that return would mean shuffling the current outfielders, and Randy Miller of NJ.com projected that the Yankees won’t opt to do so, despite the upside of Dominguez’s bat.

“When (the rehab assignment) is up on June 4, the Yankees will have to decide whether they want Dominguez back with them and starting in center with Aaron Judge in left and Juan Soto in right, or opt to stick with what’s worked well so far: Verdugo in left with Judge in the middle and Soto in right,” Miller wrote. “Prediction: Verdugo keeps his job and Dominguez is optioned until coming up in September.”

The New York Yankees Might Delay Return of Promising Slugger Jasson Dominguez

In a brief debut last season, Dominguez showed significant promise. He slashed .258/.303/.677, logging eight hits, four homers and seven RBI in just 31 at bats. But just eight games into his MLB career, he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery and has kept him sidelined up until now.

“Dominguez, 20, made MLB history by homering in four of his first seven games — becoming the youngest ever to do so,” Matt Snyder reported for CBS Sports last year. “Dominguez has been one of the Yankees’ top prospects and one of the most hyped young players in professional baseball after signing with the Yankees for more than $5 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2019.”

But despite the anticipation around his return and the potential surge he could bring to the batting order, Miller noted that the Yankees wouldn’t want to mess with the success they’ve seen in the outfield and might prefer to give the young player some additional experience in the minor leagues as long as their current outfield is producing.

“Optionining Dominguez is a possibility because the Yankees love what they’re getting from Verdugo, who has been a solid offensive contributor and good defender while bringing more energy to the dugout and clubhouse than anyone probably since Luke Voit,” he added. “Also, while Dominguez made a sensational first impression last September before his quick season-ending elbow injury, he has just 17 games of experience above Double-A, nine with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and eight with the Yankees.”

The New York Yankees Could Have a Slugger in the Wings as Jasson Dominguez Returns

Ultimately, the Yankees might not have much to lose by optioning Dominguez, assuming they retain their position in the standings heading into the playoffs. By delaying his return to the big leagues, the team might get an even more impactful boost just ahead of a postseason run.

But in case Verdugo or some other members of the team make room for him before then, the Yankees should have a strong option waiting in the wings.