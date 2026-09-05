New York Yankees Promote Former Top Prospect Amid Bad Trent Grisham News

The New York Yankees are facing the San Diego Padres for the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. After losing their last game by a 3-2 final score to San Diego, they will be aiming to get back in the win column.

Now, the Yankees have promoted one of their young outfielders in response to Trent Grisham going on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring sprain.

New York Yankees Promote Jasson Dominguez to MLB Roster

The Yankees have announced that they have called up former top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez to their MLB roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. They also confirmed that Grisham has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

This is a good opportunity for Dominguez to show the Yankees that he belongs on their major league roster. The young outfielder was optioned to Triple-A last month but is now getting another chance to show the Yankees what he can do on their roster.

Dominguez’s 2026 Season With the Yankees So Far

Dominguez has played in 53 games so far this season with the Yankees, where he has posted six home runs, 12 doubles, 14 RBI, and a .230 batting average. This is after he posted 10 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 123 games for New York in 2025.

Down in Triple-A this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Dominguez has recorded seven home runs, 30 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 54 games. Overall, he has been solid in Triple-A and will now be aiming to translate it over to New York’s roster after being called up.