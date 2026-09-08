NY Yankees Quickly Announce Jasson Dominguez News After Bad Game

The New York Yankees will be starting their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. After losing two out of their last three games against the San Diego Padres, New York will be looking to turn things around in their series opener against Colorado.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Rockies, they have announced some news regarding Jasson Dominguez.

New York Yankees Taking Jasson Dominguez Out of Lineup

The Yankees have announced their lineup for their game against the Rockies, and Dominguez will not be in it. This comes after he batted sixth and played right field in New York’s most recent game against San Diego.

Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge will be replacing Dominguez in right field since he is ready to return to action.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Rockies.

Ben Rice DH

Cody Bellinger LF

Aaron Judge RF

Luis Garcia Jr. 1B

Spencer Jones CF

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B

George Lombard Jr. SS

Ryan McMahon 3B

Austin Wells C

Dominguez Exiting Yankees’ Lineup Comes After Bad Game

Dominguez not starting for the Yankees against the Rockies comes after he had a game to forget for them against the Padres. While he got a hit for New York on Sunday, he notably had a bad night in the field for the AL East team. This is because he made a brutal error on what seemed like an easily fieldable ground ball from Dustin Harris, which allowed the Padres outfielder to make it to third.

With this, Dominguez will now be looking to redeem himself once he gets back into the Yankees’ lineup. This is especially so when noting that he was only called back up to New York’s roster a few days ago and is looking to prove he belongs in the majors.