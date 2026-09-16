Demoted New York Yankees Star Quickly Opens Eyes In Triple-A

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings), so they were unable to sweep the series.

That said, they still took two out of three games.

Demoted Yankees Star Quickly Opens Eyes

Earlier this month, the Yankees sent Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Domínguez has now played in two Triple-A games for the SWB RailRiders since the demotion.

On Wednesday, he had a big day.

The 23-year-old had three hits, including one home run, two RBIs and one walk.

Social Media On Domínguez

Here’s what people were saying:

Jimmy O’Brien: “Saw Dominguez at the plate with a 3-1 count and got my phone out because I knew it was gone”

@CDod14: “Does that in Scranton but looks lost on the main roster.”

@LugoNYY: “Our best AAAA player”

@YankeesFarm: “🚨Jasson Dominguez hits his 8th HR!”

@NYY_Prospects: “They lost 9-6. 3 hits and a homer for Jasson. 2 RBI for Luciano. Big HR by Kelenic. Carlos Lagrange K’d two in a scoreless inning in his return. Touched 102.1, but sat closer to 99-100.”

Domínguez has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level with the Yankees.

Before getting sent down, he had been batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

Looking At The Yankees After Twins

The Yankees will now get the day off on Thursday before a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.