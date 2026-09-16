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Demoted New York Yankees Star Quickly Opens Eyes In Triple-A

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees jogs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings), so they were unable to sweep the series.

That said, they still took two out of three games.

Demoted Yankees Star Quickly Opens Eyes

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this month, the Yankees sent Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Domínguez has now played in two Triple-A games for the SWB RailRiders since the demotion.

On Wednesday, he had a big day.

The 23-year-old had three hits, including one home run, two RBIs and one walk.

Social Media On Domínguez

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Jimmy O’Brien: “Saw Dominguez at the plate with a 3-1 count and got my phone out because I knew it was gone”

@CDod14: “Does that in Scranton but looks lost on the main roster.”

@LugoNYY: “Our best AAAA player”

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees slides into third base during the eleventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@YankeesFarm: “🚨Jasson Dominguez hits his 8th HR!”

@NYY_Prospects: “They lost 9-6. 3 hits and a homer for Jasson. 2 RBI for Luciano. Big HR by Kelenic. Carlos Lagrange K’d two in a scoreless inning in his return. Touched 102.1, but sat closer to 99-100.”

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees hits an 3 RBI double in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Domínguez has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level with the Yankees.

Before getting sent down, he had been batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

Looking At The Yankees After Twins

The Yankees will now get the day off on Thursday before a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Demoted New York Yankees Star Quickly Opens Eyes In Triple-A

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