Yankees’ Star Infielder Hits Back at Critics Over ‘Change’

For years, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. played baseball like he was in a Fast & Furious movie—full throttle, no brakes. But something’s changed. Now in pinstripes and feeling more at home than ever, Chisholm says he’s found his sweet spot with a surprising revelation: he’s playing at just 70%.

“I play at 70%,” Chisholm said after a three-hit, four-RBI performance against the Red Sox. “Whether it’s defense, offense.”

The comment sparked confusion, curiosity, and plenty of headlines. But to Chisholm, it’s simple. He’s not slacking—he’s just stopped overexerting. And it’s working.

From Ricky Bobby to Smooth Operator

Chisholm described his early career approach with one of the most Jazz-like quotes imaginable: “I was Ricky Bobby growing up.” If you ain’t first, you’re last.

He used to swing out of his shoes, run like every play was his last, and force the flash. Now? He’s learned to throttle back and let the game come to him. In an era where players are taught to give maximum effort all the time, Jazz is finding a new groove with efficiency.

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone backed it up: “We all know exactly what he meant. Less is more for guys, especially when you’re in the batter’s box… nice and easy usually serves him well.”

It’s a mindset shift rooted in maturity. Chisholm admitted that going full speed at all times was how he was wired. But over time—and through a few injuries—he’s learned that dialing back physically doesn’t mean dialing back emotionally.

Still Flashy, Still Feisty

Don’t get it twisted—Jazz hasn’t lost the swagger. If anything, he’s just refined it.

He’s still the guy who talks trash, celebrates big hits and lights up the clubhouse. And in case anyone forgot, he made sure to stay loud in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry this weekend—especially after Boston Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins said he’d “retire“ before playing for the Yankees.

Jazz responded on social media: “I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7″

Chisholm didn’t stop there. “It adds a little spiciness,“ he said. “You enjoy it. You’re more locked in as a fan because you know what’s going on. It’s fun.“

Mic’d Up & Unbothered

Even during a nationally televised in-game interview Sunday night, Chisholm stayed in character. Mic’d up while playing third base, he made a throwing error on a spinning play, muttering “Damn it!“ into the mic. The moment fed into the ongoing debate over ESPN’s in-game interviews—but Jazz brushed it off with a smile.

“Yeah, it’s alright,“ he said afterward, unphased. The Yankees may have lost that game, but Chisholm continues to win over fans, teammates, and media alike.

A Culture Shift in the Bronx

Since arriving in New York, Chisholm has become the emotional sparkplug for a Yankees team in transition. He’s as brash as he is talented, as charismatic as he is clutch.

Whether he’s parking 417-foot home runs with bat speed above league average or poking fun at rivals, he’s become a new-age villain—and the Yankees are better for it.

He may be moving at 70%, but his impact is maxed out.