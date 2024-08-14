Yankees Braced for ‘Disaster’ on Star’s Elbow Injury

Easy come, easy go. A little more than two weeks into the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm era, the sparkplug infielder appears to be out for the season with an elbow injury he suffered while diving into home plate on Monday against the White Sox.

Chisholm had looked like a godsend for the Yankees, a solution to their worrisome infield troubles after he was acquired in a trade with the Marlins. He was hitting .316 on the year, with a .361 on-base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage. The Yankees had gone 9-4 in their games with Chisholm in the lineup before he got hurt.

In the New York Post, in an articled titled, “Jazz Chisholm likely headed to injured list in potential Yankees disaster,” manager Aaron Boone kept up some semblance of hope that Chisholm could come back this season. But it’s a longshot.

“We’ll probably have a better idea after all the doctors weigh in over the next 24 hours,” Boone said.

Jazz Chisholm Turned Around 3B Production

Even if Chisholm can come back, he is headed for a lengthy stay on the injured list. More likely, he will need surgery. MRI results are expected back on Wednesday.

“I think he’s bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “He woke up feeling like, ‘I’m playing.’ We’ll see what we have. Hopefully, it’s not something that’s too long.”

The team had gotten good vibes from Chisholm’s energy, as well as his performance. Yankees infielders have struggled at the plate all season, with the team’s third basemen logging an OPS of .663 in 2024, which is 20th in baseball.

Chisholm changed that.

“He’s been really impactful for us and hopefully this is something that’s a shorter period and we’ll get him back and rolling but it’s certainly tough to not have him in there with what he’s meant to our team already,” Boone said. “We’ll just do our best to support him and get him right and hopefully get him back out there.”

With Chisholm out on Tuesday, the Yankees went back to Oswaldo Cabrera at third base, batting eighth. Cabrera went 1-for-4, and is now batting .245 with an OPS of .667.

Yankees Could Commit Long-Term

The Yankees are not giving up hope on Chisholm, and with good reason. He has helped to jolt what had been a group of hitters truly struggling to produce around sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Chisholm had also quickly laid to rest fears that his outgoing personality would chafe on his teammates, as it had apparently done with the Marlins.

In an article at ESPN titled, “2024 MLB trade deadline: Inside New York Yankees’ plan,” team insider Jorge Castillo wrote about the Yankees and Chisholm: “ Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, who began his career as a second baseman, would give the Yankees some pop, but the organization has concerns about how his personality would fit inside the clubhouse, according to a league source.”

The Yankees were not alone, in that assessment of Chisholm.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also noted that, “Fears about his ability to stay healthy and brashness have limited his market.” Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported that the Phillies had no interest in trading for Chisholm, either.

Instead, Chisholm appears to be a keeper, perhaps lined up to replace Gleyber Torres next season at second base. Contractually, Chisholm is under two more years of team control, but could sign an extension with the Yankees this winter. If, that is, the Yankees are confident in his return to health.