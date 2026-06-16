Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Blunt Take Before Trade Deadline

It’s been a challenging 2026 season for Jazz Chisholm Jr., and with the trade deadline nearing on Aug. 3, could the New York Yankees decide to include him as part of a bigger deal?

As of June 15, Chisholm has a .229 batting average with 55 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 35 runs scored in 67 games this season, per StatMuse. These are not the best numbers for the Yankees standout, who will be a free agent after the season, so it’s costing him a potential long-term contract.

With that in mind, could New York decide to trade Chisholm? During a June 15 appearance on “Pinstripe Territory,” FanSided’s Robert Murray was asked whether the Yankees should part ways with their infielder.

“There should be [interest from other teams in Chisholm],“ Murray said. “Like obviously he’s a very he’s a polarizing guy. He’s super talented, but um he’s someone who if you add him, I think it makes a team a whole lot better. If I’m the Yankees though, I don’t mess with that. I keep him on the roster. I try to continue to add on the roster.”

Should New York Trade Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the Deadline?

Nonetheless, while Murray would like the Yankees to keep Chisholm, he did note that it wouldn’t surprise him if teams called New York to see whether they were open to trading their pending free agent.

“I could absolutely see teams trying to call and see what it would take to get a guy like Jazz Chisholm for sure because there’s no clear elite options at that point,” Murray added. “I mean, maybe an [CJ] Abrams type, but if you’re trying to add a bat who’s got some pop, I think that makes a whole lot of sense there for sure. But I’d be pretty surprised if he’s moved.

“Obviously, they have a history with Aroldis Chapman when they ended up moving him and then brought him back. So there’s precedent there for sure, but I think that one would be a case where that’s getting a little too cute. My guess is they keep Jazz Chisholm. They try to add in some other areas there”

Insider Expects Yankees to Be Active at the Trade Deadline

Regarding the overall trade deadline, Murray noted that he expects New York to be active, given that the American League is open for the taking, and the Yankees could be the team that can punch their ticket to the Fall Classic with moves around the deadline.

“I expect them to be plenty active,” Murray added. “This is a season where, if I’m Brian Cashman, I try to be aggressive on the market because, if you look at the American League, obviously the Guardians have been good, and the White Sox have been good.

“They’ve been good, the Rays have been good, but besides that, that’s a very winnable American League. If I’m Cashman, this is the year I’m going all out.

“I’m trying to add at the deadline, and I’m trying to give my best shot to the Dodgers and try to dethrone them and win the World Series before this lockout, this craziness ends up happening.”