Jazz Chisholm Jr. Faces Backlash for Mistake During Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees lost their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, on Friday night.

It was another inconsistent performance from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who recorded one hit in four at-bats and is now 5-for-his-last-35 at the plate.

Chisholm Jr.’s Base Running Mistake

One moment that stood out during the game came when Chisholm Jr. lost track of the number of outs in the inning.

With two outs, Chisholm Jr. watched the ball in the air after a Yankees hitter made contact. The Blue Jays eventually caught it to end the inning, but Chisholm Jr. reacted extremely late and nearly found himself in a costly situation.

This also isn’t the first time this season that Chisholm Jr. has lost track of the outs while on the base paths.

Check it out:

Jazz Chisholm forgot the number of outs again. pic.twitter.com/PXVvxZZ4m9 — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) August 15, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Yankees fans who have already criticized Chisholm Jr.’s play this season didn’t react lightly to the former All-Star’s mental mistake.

“Wow…how do they continue to put up with that,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Some players you watch daily and just respect. Some players you watch daily and lose respect. Jazz is a player you have to watch daily to really get it.”

Another person wrote, “The only way you fix this is by pulling him from the game and benching his [explicit] for the weekend.”

“He needs to be benched,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Tired of his act.”

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

It’s been a tough year for Chisholm Jr., and he’d be the first one to tell you that. He’s discussed his struggles on several occasions this season.

“If I knew, I would already have fixed the problem,” Chisholm said about his play. “Even when I think I’m getting going hitting, it’s still an out. I’m still hitting it right at someone. I can hit it 107 (mph) and still hit it right at someone.”

He’s currently batting .216 across 394 at-bats with 85 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.