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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Goes Viral for Midgame Celebration During Red Sox Series

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American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees talks with Trent Grisham #12 prior to the game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have dominated the Boston Red Sox in their Wild Card Series over the last two days.

On Wednesday night, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Game 1.

Chisholm Jr. made plays in the field, on the base paths and in the batter’s box as he recorded two runs and two hits across four at-bats.

Chisholm Jr. Has Viral Celebration

After recording his second hit of the game in the sixth inning, which was a single, Chisholm Jr. went viral for his celebration as he reached first base.

He looked toward the dugout and mimicked the exact elbow/hand gesture that NFL superstar Ja’Marr Chase has been doing this season. Which resulted in Chase receiving a nearly $30,000 fine this past week after the NFL deemed the gesture inappropriate.

Via Barstool Sports: “Might be a fine incoming for Jazz Chisholm.”

Check out it out:

MLB Fans React on Social Media

As expected with social media, fans quickly caught wind of the celebration, with MLB fans reacting to Chisholm Jr. across X.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. doing the elbow. Wonder if the NFL will fine him,” an NFL reporter said.

Someone else added, “I must be getting old, I have zero idea what this means.”

Another person wrote, “Platoon role Jazz doing this is crazy.”

“Do your thing man, don’t mind the haters,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “JAZZ WITH THE PEOPLES ELBOW.”

Yankees Advance to ALDS

After winning 9-0 on Tuesday night, the Yankees went on to win 9-2 in Game 2 of the series to officially punch their ticket to the ALDS.

It’ll now be a best-of-five series beginning Saturday, with New York set to travel to Tropicana Field to face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Goes Viral for Midgame Celebration During Red Sox Series

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