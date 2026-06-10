Superstitious Yankees Star Stays hot in Sweep-Clinching Victory Over Guardians

Giancarlo Stanton is going to need to get new pants when he returns to the New York Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. stayed hot while using Stanton’s pants, driving in three runs and scoring twice in the Yankees’ sweep-clinching 8-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Chisholm went 1 for 4 with a walk and a second-inning triple that put the Yankees on the board first. He had a big hand in two of the Yankees’ three wins in Cleveland — Chisholm scored two runs and hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of New York’s 3-2 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Yankees (41-26) are now 15 games over .500, their high-water mark of 2026.

Jazz Chisholm Stayed hot While Wearing Giancarlo Stanton’s Pants, Using Aaron Judge’s bat

Chisholm was floundering early in the season. He scored 13 runs and had an OPS of .611 in 30 games between March and April, while launching only three home runs.

But Chisholm has turned it all around over his past 22 games, since going to Stanton’s pants full time after Stanton went on the injured list with a right-calf strain.

Chisholm has a .289 batting average and has a .928 OPS. He helped carry the Yankees offense over their four-game winning streak, which coincided with Aaron Judge going on the injured list.

“I expect a lot of him, and I feel like there’s still more in there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Chisholm. “He had some really important at-bats in this series, did some really important things to helping his win.”

Chisholm has two homers with Judge’s bat then rocketed another extra-base hit with the Yankees captain’s lumber Wednesday.

After Carlos Rodon surrendered a leadoff home run to Cleveland’s Angel Martinez, Chisholm put the Yankees in front with a 107.4-mph triple over Martinez’s head — which would have been his 10th home run of the season if they were playing at Yankee Stadium.

Yet, Chisholm didn’t gawk at the rocket and sped to third for second triple of the season. He scored in the next at-bat after Anthony Volpe reached on an error.

“That was a big first at-bat launching that triple today,” Boone said, “and getting to third was big.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Punched Back After Being Jeered by Fans in Cleveland

The Cleveland crowd of 31,586 on Wednesday was bigger than Tuesday night’s by about 4,000 fans. Yet, the Guardians fans in the stands were much quieter, after Chisholm made them eat their words.

Chisholm was serenaded with chants of “overrated” by the Cleveland fans at Progressive Field before launching a 3-2 fastball 360 feet for the go-ahead homer.

“I love it,” Chisholm said. “I feel like those were the loudest chants we heard. It was great.” Chisholm made sure to style around the bases before doing his signature basketball-style Euro-step celebration while crossing home plate.