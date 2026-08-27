Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Cody Bellinger Statement After Astros Game

The New York Yankees secured a 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, continuing their recent offensive surge.

They’ve now scored at least seven runs in each of their last three games, coinciding with Jazz Chisholm Jr. finding a rhythm at the plate and Cody Bellinger returning to the lineup.

Bellinger & Chisholm Jr.’s Recent Success

Bellinger has recorded a hit in each game since returning Sunday and has already totaled one home run and five RBIs across those three appearances.

As for Chisholm Jr., he’s recorded three multi-hit games in his last four, including a three-hit performance Wednesday.

Chisholm Jr. Makes Statement on Bellinger

After the team’s win over Houston, Chisholm Jr. spoke to the media and discussed what it means to get a player like Bellinger back into a lineup that has struggled for much of the last two months.

“It feels good. He’s one of our guys. Especially… that’s an ex-MVP right there,” Chisholm Jr. said. “So having him in the lineup, I feel like everybody’s a bit more confident. We got Judge coming back soon and just other guys coming off the shelf, so I just feel like you feel confident going into the playoffs and how we’re swinging right now.”

“I really want to win a World Series.” After going 3-3 against the Astros, Jazz Chisholm Jr. tells @M_Marakovits what’s been inspiring his good recent at-bats. pic.twitter.com/oeoo05jBHd — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 27, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

There’s no question that getting someone like Bellinger back into the middle of the lineup benefits the Yankees.

However, Judge remains the missing piece if New York wants to become a true contender. He’s been on the IL since May with a stress fracture in his rib.

He’s slowly ramping up his rehab, while the Yankees enter Thursday with a 75-57 record. They’re 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the AL East and the American League.

New York will face the Astros one more time Thursday before beginning a massive four-game series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.