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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Cody Bellinger Statement After Astros Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, continuing their recent offensive surge.

They’ve now scored at least seven runs in each of their last three games, coinciding with Jazz Chisholm Jr. finding a rhythm at the plate and Cody Bellinger returning to the lineup.

Bellinger & Chisholm Jr.’s Recent Success

Bellinger has recorded a hit in each game since returning Sunday and has already totaled one home run and five RBIs across those three appearances.

As for Chisholm Jr., he’s recorded three multi-hit games in his last four, including a three-hit performance Wednesday.

Chisholm Jr. Makes Statement on Bellinger

After the team’s win over Houston, Chisholm Jr. spoke to the media and discussed what it means to get a player like Bellinger back into a lineup that has struggled for much of the last two months.

“It feels good. He’s one of our guys. Especially… that’s an ex-MVP right there,” Chisholm Jr. said. “So having him in the lineup, I feel like everybody’s a bit more confident. We got Judge coming back soon and just other guys coming off the shelf, so I just feel like you feel confident going into the playoffs and how we’re swinging right now.”

Looking at the Yankees

There’s no question that getting someone like Bellinger back into the middle of the lineup benefits the Yankees.

However, Judge remains the missing piece if New York wants to become a true contender. He’s been on the IL since May with a stress fracture in his rib.

He’s slowly ramping up his rehab, while the Yankees enter Thursday with a 75-57 record. They’re 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the AL East and the American League.

New York will face the Astros one more time Thursday before beginning a massive four-game series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Cody Bellinger Statement After Astros Game

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