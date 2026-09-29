Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Strong Statement Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees will begin their Wild Card Series matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York has already named ace Cam Schlittler the starter for Game 1, while the Red Sox are rolling with left-hander Payton Tolle for the series opener.

This likely means the Yankees will prioritize using a lot of righties in their starting lineup, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. made it very clear that he wants to be among that group as manager Aaron Boone has some major decisions to make.

Chisholm Jr. Makes Strong Statement Before Game 1

“You’ve seen how I felt about not being in games in the playoffs,” Chisholm Jr. said on Monday, via Gary Phillips when asked about his reaction if he’s not in the starting lineup.

However, he made it very clear that he trusts Boone’s decision and that he usually finds out one way or the other before the public does, which he respects from his Yankees manager.

“I feel like with Boonie, he will come up to me and let me know what’s going on before it’s put out there, which I always respect that out of him,” Chisholm added. “He’s always been good on that side of things.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he expects to be in the #Yankees‘ Game 1 lineup with the left-handed Payton Tolle pitching for the #RedSox, but he hadn’t talked to Aaron Boone about it as of this afternoon. “You’ve seen how I felt about not being in games in the playoffs,” Chisholm said,… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 28, 2026

Boone Weighing Anthony Volpe Decision

If Chisholm Jr. doesn’t start for the Yankees on Tuesday, it’s likely because Anthony Volpe would be at second base. With Volpe’s recent play and Chisholm Jr. coming off the IL, the conversation is a bit more complex than it would have been a month or two ago.

“Volpe is very much in play. The platoon stuff is in play there,” Boone said about the decision at second base. “Obviously, Jazz is just coming back from the thumb [injury]. He was able to get a couple games in; would have liked another one or two, but the weather didn’t really cooperate this [past] weekend.

“Anthony’s put himself very much in the mix to be a part of the equation.”