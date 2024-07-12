Yankees ‘Have Discussed’ Potential Trade That Brings Marlins Star to NY

The New York Yankees have hit a rough patch after starting off the season strong. After starting the season 49-21 the Yankees had the best record in baseball on June 12. However, they are 7-18 since. Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have struggled and the Yankees could be looking for upgrades in the infield at the trade deadline. Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins could be an option.

“The Yankees have discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Marlins’ talented outfielder-turned-infielder. The extent of the interest is unknown, but Chisholm likely would play mostly infield, a Yankees need,” wrote the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on July 11.

Chisholm, 26, has played in 90 of the Marlins’ 93 games this season. He has played over 100 games just once in his career, in 2021.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Trade Interest

“Chisholm has put together his healthiest season to date, producing at the top of the lineup, and teams are taking notice,” The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish wrote on July 8. “Believe it or not this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return.”

Chisholm is slashing .255/.324/.419 this season. His OBP and batting average are not far off from his All-Star season in 2022.

Chisholm will be a popular name at the deadline as there is a “growing belief” that he will be traded, according to Mish. His versatility makes him a valuable player in both the outfield and infield.

Chisholm played primarily as a shortstop in the minor leagues. He played second base regularly during his first three seasons in the big leagues. In 2023 he began playing in the outfield.

The Marlins have already indicated their intentions when it comes to the trade deadline. With the deadline still a ways away, the Marlins traded two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix indicated the club’s thought process when asked about trading away a proven player for players with the potential to succeed.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”

Yankees Need an Upgrade at Second Base

Two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres has a .224 batting average and .641 OPS this season. Torres’ production has been below average, and he was benched on June 26 and June 27. Manager Aaron Boone called it a “reset.”

“I actually went to bed last night with him in the lineup, slept on it and kind of toiled over it a little bit this morning,” Boone said. “I just felt like this is a good time to get a little reset. Hopefully, it’s something that serves him well and propels him.”

Torres has a .303 batting average since, but the 27-year-old will be a free agent after this season. Chisholm is arbitration-eligible for two more seasons. If Torres leaves in free agency, Chisholm could be part of the Yankees future next to Anthony Volpe.

Chisholm also brings a running aspect the Yankees have been missing. He has 18 stolen bases this season. Torres has just four. The Yankees rank 29th in MLB in stolen bases.