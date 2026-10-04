New York Yankees Suddenly Predicted to Lose Jazz Chisholm Jr. to AL Club

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays by a 1-0 final score.

The Yankees simply had no answer for Rays star pitcher Drew Rasmussen, as he allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters in eight innings pitched. Now, the Yankees will be looking to bounce back on Monday night in Game 2.

Now, as the Yankees continue their playoff run, they have gotten a free agency prediction regarding second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Predicted to Lose Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Mariners in Free Agency

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Erik Beaston predicted that the Yankees will lose Chisholm in free agency to the Seattle Mariners this offseason.

“There is reason for the Yankees would want Chisholm back, but Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported that it is “common knowledge” that the team will not attempt to retain him this offseason. The Seattle Mariners, who struggled with consistent production of offense in 2026, are a team that could utilize the flashy player,” Beaston wrote. “Prediction: Chisholm signs with a contender, with Seattle being an attractive situation.”

Seeing the Mariners being predicted to land Chisholm is not too surprising. They disappointed this season and could use another impactful power hitter in their lineup. Due to this, it would be understandable if they made a serious push for Chisholm this offseason.

Questions about Chisholm’s future with the Yankees have come up throughout this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, after all, and struggled this campaign. Thus, it would make sense if the Yankees ended up letting him walk.

Looking at Chisholm’s Time With the Yankees

Chisholm appeared in 137 games this season with the Yankees. During them, he posted 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .231 batting average. This was after he had 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and a .242 batting average in 130 games in 2025. With this, Chisholm took a step back this season after his excellent 2025 campaign.

While Chisholm struggled this season, he could still grab the attention of Seattle in free agency. He had a 30-30 season just one year ago and could be a major pickup for the Mariners if he bounced back. Thus, it would be understandable if the Yankees star generates interest from Seattle this offseason.

In 313 games over three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted 61 home runs, 158 RBI, and a .243 batting average. Overall, the two-time All-Star has had success in New York, but will it be enough for them to re-sign him? If not, the Mariners could be a team to watch very closely this winter in the Chisholm sweepstakes.