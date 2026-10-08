New York Yankees Predicted to Move on From 2 Stars After Horrible Rays Series

The New York Yankees’ season came to an end with their Game 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

The Yankees were simply outclassed by the Rays, as they were swept. It was a brutal series for New York, and they now have a big offseason ahead of them.

Given how terribly the Yankees’ postseason went, they should make changes to their roster. Due to this, they are already being predicted to move on from two of their notable players this offseason.

New York Yankees Predicted to Move on Jazz Chisholm Jr. & Trent Grisham

In a recent article for FanSided, Chris Landers predicted that the Yankees will not re-sign Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“It just feels like this relationship has run its course, though, as Chisholm Jr. has become a difficult player to rely on and there seems to be some internal friction as well,” Landers wrote. ” If Chisholm Jr. can get something into the nine figures, I’m not sure the Yankees want to go that high with George Lombard Jr. and Anthony Volpe still around and Ryan McMahon clogging up the books for one more year.”

Chisholm is not the only player who Landers sees the Yankees parting ways with. This is because Landers also predicted that New York won’t bring back Trent Grisham.

“Grisham clearly isn’t a center fielder at this stage of his career, and more importantly, New York already has its Opening Day outfield for 2027 in Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones and Heliot Ramos,” Landers wrote.

Given how their playoff run went, it would make sense if the Yankees moved on from Chisholm and Grisham. While both players have had strong moments, they are no longer fits on their roster. In addition, their struggles this season are too much to ignore.

Looking at Chisholm & Grisham

Chisholm had a rough 2026 season. In 137 games for New York, he had 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a low .231 batting average. He was ineffective during the playoffs, posting a .182 batting average in four games. Amazingly, this was the third postseason that he had a .182 batting average for New York. He also notably made a costly error in Game 2.

Grisham had 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .211 batting average in 121 games this for the Yankees. With numbers like these, he took a big step in the wrong direction this campaign. His postseason was even worse, though, as he had a .133 batting average in five games.

Given how much Chisholm and Grisham struggled during the playoffs, it would make sense if the Yankees parted ways with them. They have players ahead of them on the depth chart and should be looking to upgrade their roster. Thus, it would not be shocking if Chisholm and Grisham are on new teams next season.