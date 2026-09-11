Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Linked to AL West in Free Agency

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s contract with the New York Yankees is done at the end of this season.

He’ll be a free agent, and his landing spot is far from a sure thing.

Chisholm could get re-signed and return to the Bronx, or he could leave town for a new opportunity.

Complicating matters is that Chisholm is a polarizing player, one with tons of talent but also a guy who rubs some people the wrong with inconsistency and his playing style.

The reality is he’s one of the best second basemen in the sport, and most teams would benefit from having him.

With that in mind, a new idea surfaced this week from a smart baseball mind, and it’d be a fascinating destination for Chisholm.

Jazz Chisholm Free Agent Landing Spot

Baseball analyst Eno Sarris said Thursday on the Foul Territory Network’s Halo Territory that Chisholm could make perfect sense for the Los Angeles Angels to sign.

Instead of the Angels trading away Zach Neto from the shortstop spot, they could instead double down on having a strong middle infield.

“Jazz Chisholm is probably going to be on a short-term deal with maybe a high annual average value,” Sarris said. “That might be an interesting way to infuse some excitement, some power on the infield.”

“That’s a lot of swag.” 👀@EnoSarris makes the case for the Angels pairing Jazz Chisholm Jr. with Zach Neto up the middle next season. pic.twitter.com/pCTE7c0AY3 — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) September 10, 2026

Sarris went on to say the Angels should also add a veteran pitcher, suggesting Shane Bieber as a player to sign for one year at $15 million.

To conclude, Sarris circles back on the idea of Neto and Chisholm together.

“What if (Jazz) goes 30-30, and with Neto up the middle, you have 60-60 or something?” Sarris suggests.

It would certainly be a fun combo for Angels fans.

What Would Yankees Do

If the Yankees let Chisholm leave rather than signing him to a new contract, they’ll have a hole to fill at second base.

Maybe the most compelling solution is in-house: Anthony Volpe.

George Lombard Jr. appears to be the long-term shortstop, but Volpe is back in the majors this month and hit a grand slam on Sept. 10. He’s playing second base with Lombard at short, and it’s a pairing that could work if Volpe’s swing changes hold up over time to make him an improved hitter.

The Yankees could also pursue a different free agent. One of note is Brandon Lowe, formerly of the Tampa Bay Rays and now with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s got a classic lefty power swing that would look good in Yankee Stadium.

A potential lockout amid contentious collective bargaining negotiations could complicate things, too, so free agency could drag on longer than usual if a CBA can’t be put into place quickly. There’s definitely going to be plenty to watch this offseason.