Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Personal Announcement After Thumb Injury

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sprained his right thumb this week. He landed on the injured list. The news came as his foundation announced its fall season plans.

Chisholm hurt his thumb in the eighth inning on Sept. 8. The Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 that night. He slid headfirst into second base while trying to stretch a single into a double.

The 28-year-old left the game in the ninth inning.

The Yankees placed Chisholm on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 9. Manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm will skip baseball activities for seven to 10 days. The team has 18 regular-season games left.

Amid this unfortunate news, Chisholm shared a positive update.

Jazz Chisholm Foundation Little League Returns to Nassau

Chisholm’s foundation announced its Little League season returns to Nassau this fall.

“The Jazz Chisholm Foundation Little League returns this fall, and we’re ready for another season of big swings, great plays, and the next generation of Bahamian baseball taking the field!” the foundation wrote on social media.

Chisholm, a Nassau native, created the Jazz Chisholm Foundation in 2023. He launched the Little League program that September.

The league started with about 200 boys and girls in its first season. It now draws more than 300 participants each year, according to the foundation.

Every player gets a free jersey and equipment. The league works to build interest in baseball among Bahamian youth. It also aims to remove financial barriers to playing organized ball. The foundation says it wants to show kids a realistic path to the major leagues.

The Jazz Chisholm Foundation also supports youth programs in New York and Florida.

Anthony Volpe Recalled to Fill Chisholm’s Roster Spot

Before the injury, Chisholm was batting .232 with a .715 OPS this season. He has 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 134 games. He leads the American League in stolen bases. His 40 steals match the career high he set in 2024.

After his setback, the Yankees recalled infielder Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move came as Chisholm went on the injured list.

The Yankees optioned Volpe to Triple-A on Aug. 4. He spent that stretch working out at second base. The Yankees expect him to see time there while Chisholm recovers.