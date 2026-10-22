Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Sign With AL Rival in Shocking Move

The New York Yankees have multiple pending free agents heading into the offseason. However, there is no question that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is their most notable one.

Chisholm has been a very polarizing player for Yankees fans. At times, he was a major difference-maker for New York. This was especially the case during the 2025 season, as he posted 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 130 games.

Yet, Chisholm took a major step in the wrong direction and struggled badly this season. Because of this, there is a real expectation that the Yankees will let him leave in free agency.

Now, with Chisholm’s future with the Yankees looking very murky, he is being predicted to sign with another American League team this offseason.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Sign With AL Rival

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley predicted that the Yankees will let Chisholm walk, and he will sign with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency this year.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. has already expressed his desire to remain with the New York Yankees. Unfortunately for him, it continues to sound like that interest is not mutual,” Buckley wrote. “Maybe if Chisholm was coming off of a stronger season, New York would have interest in keeping him around. But just about everything that could go wrong did, as his power regressed, his contact decreased and he battled both inconsistency and injury. He is a good bounce-back candidate for someone, but that someone won’t be the Bombers. Prediction: Chisholm signs with the Los Angeles Angels.”

It is not very difficult to understand why the Yankees are being predicted to let Chisholm leave in free agency. He had an ugly 2026 season, and it would make sense if New York let him leave because of it.

However, Chisholm choosing the Angels as his next team would be a surprising decision. The Angels were once again one of the worst teams in baseball this season. They also missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Thus, Chisholm would be joining a far worse team if he signed with the Angels.

Why Chisholm & the Angels Could Be a Great Match

Although the Angels are a lot worse than the Yankees, they could actually be a very good landing spot for Chisholm. Joining a team with far lower expectations and pressure could benefit Chisholm. This would allow him the opportunity to focus on bouncing back and get a fresh start.

Perhaps joining a team like the Angels could help Chisholm regain his elite form. If he signed with Los Angeles and had another 30-30 season, he would be a fantastic addition for them. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the Angels target the Yankees star from here.